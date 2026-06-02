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The good news for Nigerian fans interested in World Cup 2026 streaming, especially those who already know how to bet on World Cup games, is that every single 104 match will be available through the various SuperSport channels on DSTV and GOTV.

It is possible the late-night and early morning kickoff times might test your sleep schedule, but all games will be accessible in West African Time, whether you’re watching on your TV or streaming on your mobile or PC.

Official Broadcasters in Nigeria: SuperSport & Multichoice

You can watch World Cup in Nigeria and across Sub-Saharan Africa, through the MultiChoice platforms, including SuperSports, as the company is the official broadcasting partner for the World Cup 2026 streaming.

DSTV Coverage

MultiChoice has confirmed that all 104 World Cup matches will air live across DSTV World Cup packages, starting with DSTV Access, all the way to DSTV Premium. This changes the experience for subscribers, as previous tournament games have been excluded from lower-tier subscriptions. Note that during simultaneous group stage ties, the matches will be split between different channels as you explore the best World Cup betting offers based on the SuperSport World Cup schedule.

GOTV Coverage

Also, MultiChoice confirms that GOTV subscribers will also get World Cup coverage through selected SuperSport channels. According to some reports, it’s mentioned that GOTV Max and GOTV Supa packages will carry live matches during the tournaments. This is good news as the GOTV World Cup channels are a cheaper option for many households that want to follow the tournament without the full satellite setup.

How to Stream the World Cup 2026 Online in Nigeria

In Nigeria, you can follow the World Cup 2026 streaming online as you place bets after you check the World Cup betting odds. To do this, you simply need to use the following official options to avoid unnecessary ads or frustrating third-party streaming apps.

DSTV Stream and GOTV Stream

If you have an active DSTV or GOTV subscription, you can join the World Cup 2026 streaming live on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or smart TV, using the:

DSTV Stream app or website

GOTV Stream app or website

All you need to do is log in using your existing subscription details. This is the best and most convenient option for players who want to watch games live at work on campus or during late-night games without access to a TV.

FIFA+

Although FIFA+ doesn’t offer a free World Cup live stream Nigeria option for full matches, you can always use it to watch the official highlights, clips, interviews, match recaps, and selected free content throughout the tournament.

How to Watch the World Cup for Free (FTA Channels)

As it stands, there are no free-to-air broadcasters that have officially confirmed the full live World Cup rights. This means that channels like the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Channels, TVC, may only show limited highlights or selected content unless a separate sublicensing deal happens before the tournament kicks off. The only officially confirmed way to watch all the matches live in Nigeria is through SuperSport on DSTV and GOTV.

Kickoff Times: Managing the USA/Mexico/Canada Time Difference

Since the games are happening in North and Central America, the matches will mostly air between 6:00 PM and 3:00 AM Nigerian Time. So, if you’re planning to follow the entire tournament, especially during the group stages with multiple games throughout the day, it can get rough and affect your sleeping schedule, as it will likely look like this:

Example Matches US Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) West Africa Time (WAT) Brazil vs Morocco 6:00 PM EDT 11:00 PM WAT Belgium vs Egypt 3:00 PM EDT 8:00 PM WAT Sweden vs Tunisia 10:00 PM EDT 3:00 AM WAT Argentina vs Algeria 9:00 PM EDT 2:00 AM WAT Portugal vs DR Congo 1:00 PM EDT 6:00 PM WAT

You should also note that this time varies for other time zones in North America, including Central Time, Pacific Time, and Mountain Time.

World Cup 2026 Schedule for African Teams

Even with Nigeria missing out on the 2026 World Cup edition, there are still 10 solid countries representing the continent. And they’ll all be in action from the first match, with Mexico hosting South Africa on the 11th of June at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. Other group stage opening ties that include African teams are:

Brazil vs Morocco

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador

Sweden vs Tunisia

Belgium vs Egypt

France vs Senegal

Argentina vs Algeria

Portugal vs DR Congo

Ghana vs Panama

FAQs

+ Is the World Cup free on NTA? At the time of writing, NTA and other free-to-air Nigerian broadcasting stations haven’t officially announced they will be providing live coverage for the tournament. Only SuperSport channels have been confirmed. + Can I watch the World Cup on my phone? DSTV Stream and GOTV Stream allow subscribers to watch matches live on their mobile devices using their login details. + What is the cheapest DSTV package for the World Cup? Since MultiChoice announced that World Cup matches will be available on all packages from DSTV, it is the cheapest package confirmed for users to watch the tournament. + Where can I check the daily match schedules for the World Cup? You can always follow the daily match schedules provided on SuperSport or go through the official FIFA website for the full schedule.

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