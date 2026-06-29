Ivory Coast vs Norway predictions: Haaland to shine in Texas

We’re backing an Erling Haaland-inspired victory for the Scandinavians in Arlington. A competitive knockout clash is expected.

Best bets for Ivory Coast vs Norway

Norway to win at odds of 2.07 on 22Bet

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.98 on 22Bet

Erling Haaland as first goalscorer at odds of 3.22 on 22Bet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Ivory Coast 1-2 Norway

Goalscorers prediction - Ivory Coast: Yan Diomande - Norway: Erling Haaland, Oscar Bobb

Ivory Coast go into their first knockout game after winning two of their three group games and only narrowly losing to Germany. Emerse Fae will be eager to build on that as they head out to Arlington, but they won’t have it easy. The Ivorians did beat France earlier this month, so they know they have what it takes to beat European opponents.

Norway, meanwhile, sacrificed their perfect start to rest a whole host of stars for their third group game against Les Bleus. They put seven past Iraq and Senegal, however, so confidence will be high. With Erling Haaland leading the line, the Scandinavians will certainly be confident of getting a result.

Probable lineups for Ivory Coast vs Norway

Ivory Coast expected lineup: Fofana, Doue, Kossounou, Ndicka, Konan, Sangare, Kessie, S. Fofana, Diallo, Haller, Y. Diomande

Norway expected lineup: Nyland Ryerson, Ajer, Ostigard, Moller Wolfe, Berge, P. Berg, Odegaard, Bobb, Haaland, Nusa

The Vikings are ready to fight

Ivory Coast have been formidable at this World Cup so far. They probably could have taken more from their game against Germany. Norway, meanwhile, can’t be judged on their last game, because to say that Ståle Solbakken rang the changes would be an understatement. We expect two strong sides to go head-to-head in a tight game in Texas.

The Ivorians may once again have to do without Wilfried Singo, but Ousmane Diomande and Odilon Kossounou should be able to start. For Norway, Julian Ryerson is a doubt at full-back, although they have no other fresh injury concerns. Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard and Co will all return to the starting XI.

It should be a tight game at AT&T Stadium, but we’re backing the Norwegians to come out on top.

Ivory Coast vs Norway Bet 1: Norway to win at odds of 2.07 on 22Bet

An action-packed encounter

Both teams have scored 12 goals between them at the tournament so far. This shows they are capable of scoring. All of Norway’s games ended up with over 2.5 goals scored, which was also seen in Ivory Coast’s clash with Germany. With so much attacking talent on the field, we expect goals in this one.

Unlike Landslaget, CIV have kept a couple of clean sheets at the competition so far, but they came against Ecuador and Curacao. The Scandinavians will pose a much bigger threat, and Emerse Fae will be very wary of that. We can see both teams getting in on the action in this one.

Les Elephants have a plethora of potential goalscorers. They will back themselves to cause problems for the Europeans. This one has the potential to be a lot of fun for the neutrals.

Ivory Coast vs Norway Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.98 on 22Bet

Norway’s main man

As expected, there isn’t much value in picking Haaland as an anytime goalscorer in this one. After scoring 38 times in 52 games for Manchester City in 2025/26, he started the World Cup with four in two. However, there are alternative ways to back him at more appealing odds.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring for Norway in their first game, and he could do the same here. There’s no doubt he’s the biggest goal threat on the field, and CIV will struggle to contain him. We see a bright start by the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Solbakken will have confidence that his number nine can get in on the act. He is likely to be the one to break the deadlock in what should be a fascinating Round of 32 encounter.

Ivory Coast vs Norway Bet 3: Erling Haaland as first goalscorer at odds of 3.22 on 22Bet

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