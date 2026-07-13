France vs Spain predictions: Les Bleus avenge Nations League loss

Our betting expert expects this match-up to be close. Still, France have lived up to expectations and seem ready for the next step.

Best bets for France vs Spain

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.67 on 22Bet

Anytime goalscorer - Kylian Mbappe at odds of 2.00 on 22Bet

1x2 - France at odds of 2.39 on 22Bet

If you’re following the World Cup through 22Bet, here are a few useful pages during the tournament:

Check how the promo system works via the 22Bet promo code page, especially if you want to use bonuses on live World Cup matches and ongoing markets.

Follow the step-by-step 22Bet registration guide to quickly access live odds, in-play betting, and match coverage during the tournament.

Track player performance trends in our guide on World Cup 2026 Golden Boot odds, updated as goals and form shift throughout the competition.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: France 2-1 Spain

France 2-1 Spain Goalscorers prediction: France: Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele - Spain: Lamine Yamal

France are just one step away from reaching the 2026 World Cup final. A place in the final would also give Les Bleus a chance to put the 2022 World Cup heartbreak behind them. They first need to overcome the Spanish hurdle at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Tuesday night.

Didier Deschamps’ men were clinical in their quarter-final clash with Morocco. The 2018 world champions surrendered only one shot on target in the entire 90 minutes. They dictated the tempo throughout and rarely allowed the Atlas Lions to threaten.

Motivation should be in no short supply, especially after France lost the Nations League semi-final to Spain last year. That one ended 5-4 in Spain’s favour.

Spain have not been at their best this World Cup, but they’ve secured the results they needed to get where they are. They edged past Portugal in the quarter-finals thanks to Mikel Merino’s stoppage-time winner. Their semi-final date with Belgium was also heading for a draw in regulation time, but Merino was the hero once again.

La Roja are searching for their first World Cup final since their 2010 triumph in South Africa. Surprisingly, that was Spain’s only appearance at a final, and this will be just their third showing at the semi-finals in their history. Luis de la Fuente’s men will back themselves to cause an upset, especially after that 5-4 win in Germany last year.

Probable lineups for France vs Spain

France expected lineup: Maignan, Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Olise, Doue, Mbappe

Spain expected lineup: Simon, Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Pedri, Yamal, Olmo, Baena, Oyarzabal

Defences to be put to the test

Both teams have been defensively solid at this tournament, but they’ve been equally effective in the final third. France are on a run of three clean sheets in a row, and they’ve conceded just two goals. They’ve been clinical in the opposition box, scoring 16 goals in total, one behind Argentina’s 17.

Spain can also be praised for their resilience at the back, as they hadn’t conceded a World Cup goal before their quarter-final with Belgium. However, De La Fuente’s charges have scored 11 goals in six games, which is an average of 1.83 goals per game. As a result, both teams will be confident of breaking through each other’s defence.

Only Belgium (112) registered more attempts at goal than France and Spain, who each managed 110 attempts. With those numbers in play, we are likely to see an attacking display on Tuesday. Additionally, each of the last three head-to-heads produced goals at both ends of the pitch, suggesting the same is expected in Texas.

France vs Spain Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.67 on 22Bet

Backing Mbappe to fire France into the final

While the hunt for the World Cup winner is starting to build up, the race for the Golden Boot is proving just as intriguing. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have once again grabbed the spotlight at the global showpiece. Both players have already recorded eight goals in total, but Mbappe leads the charts thanks to his three assists.

Interestingly, both players missed from the penalty spot in their respective quarter-finals, but they also redeemed themselves by scoring from open play. Mbappe has been menacing from the start, and he appears set to lead his nation to the World Cup final. With eight goals in the last six matches, Mbappe averages 1.3 goals per game.

If he produces another standout performance against Spain, the two-time world champions will have every chance of overcoming their semi-final challenge.

France vs Spain Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Kylian Mbappe at odds of 2.00 on 22Bet

Three in a row for Les Bleus

France deservedly have the favourites tag for this semi-final, and it’s difficult to bet against them at this point. Les Bleus are on a seven-game winning run, having lost just one of their last 17 internationals.

Spain have also delivered positive results. La Roja are on a five-game winning run after their goalless draw with Cabo Verde in their opening game. Their last defeat came in the Nations League final, but that was lost on penalties. The previous five head-to-heads also offer encouragement, with Spain winning three.

However, France appear to be in better form at the moment. Les Bleus have won two of the last five meetings, so this semi-final is unlikely to be straightforward. Considering how both teams are playing currently, we’re leaning towards France securing their third consecutive World Cup final ticket.

France vs Spain Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - France at odds of 2.39 on 22Bet

+