The African side to back to go the furthest at the World Cup

We’re updating the outlook of African nations at the tournament, considering the changes in price since their group stage performances.

Top African team Odds Morocco 2.20 Senegal 6.00 Ivory Coast 6.00 Egypt 7.00 Ghana 10.00 Algeria 21.00 South Africa 21.00

All odds are courtesy of 22bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Africa’s best performers - a clearer picture after the group stage

There’ve been some surprises at this World Cup from an African perspective. Countries that were expected to be better were found wanting near the end of the group stage. Others performed better and stunned the World.

As a result, the betting options for the top African time have changed. Some prices have shortened while others have expanded despite the teams doing well. It’s crucial to examine their path forward to determine how far a country can go.

Bettors can take advantage of this insight and back the top-finishing African team that’s not entirely dependent on their form. Their opponents in the upcoming rounds make a difference, now that the knockouts are here. We’ll unpack some of the favourites and the long shots, as well as the value picks that are impossible to ignore.

Morocco face a daunting path forward

Changing the head coach a few months before a major tournament kicks off isn’t advisable. However, Morocco did exactly that when Walid Regragui stepped down, with Mohamed Ouahbi taking over the hot seat. The new boss does have experience at a World Cup, having led the Moroccan under-20 team to the title last year.

Ouahbi has also inherited one of the best Moroccan teams we’ve seen in decades. The Atlas Lions made the perfect start to the group by taking an early lead against Brazil, but the Selecao managed to draw level. The African side then edged past Scotland 1-0 in their second game, leaving them level on points with Carlo Ancelotti’s charges.

As a result, goal difference was going to decide who topped the group. In the end, Brazil did what they needed to and will face the runner-up of Group F. However, Morocco will have a date with Group F’s winners, the Netherlands.

Despite Morocco’s price for being Africa’s top country shortening, they don’t look likely to pass the Dutch. However, if they somehow do, they’d have a winnable clash with either South Africa or Canada. Based on estimates, Morocco would have to face either France or Germany in the quarter-final, which would surely end their World Cup campaign.

A repeat of Qatar is highly unlikely for the Atlas Lions, which is why it’s best to avoid backing them to be the best African team.

Senegal’s knockout life in doubt

In a repeat of the 2002 World Cup opener, Senegal opened their campaign against France. While 24 years ago they won that 1-0, it didn’t work out in North America. The Teranga Lions did well to head into the break level on terms, but Les Bleus showed their class in the second period by scoring three times to win 3-1.

Pape Thiaw’s men didn’t get much joy from Norway as well, as that finished 3-2 in favour of the Europeans. But they did slightly better by scoring twice, which is why they can hold their heads high. They will likely beat Iraq in their final group game, but their qualification remains in doubt.

The maximum points they can pick up is three, but they’d need other results to go their way to finish as one of the eight best third-placed teams. If they’re successful, they will have a date with either Switzerland, Mexico, the USA, or possibly England, Egypt, Colombia, or Portugal.

While they could theoretically get past one or two of those nations, their place in the next round is a major doubt. The West Africans have done themselves proud with their performances, but results haven’t gone their way. If they somehow qualify for being in third place, we don’t see them going past the Round of 32.

The Elephants tipped to rise

It’s been a topsy-turvy last few years for the Ivory Coast. They started this tournament on the outs, considering they’re in a group with Germany and Ecuador. The Elephants won their opening game against Ecuador 1-0, then gave the Germans a run for their money in their second game despite losing 2-1.

Right now, it appears that Emerse Fae’s men are a dark horse for the African continent. The Ivory Coast also benefited from Ecuador’s draw with Curacao. It means that the African side qualify for the next round as the group's runners-up, despite finishing level on points with the Germans.

Fae has an interesting story as the head coach of the Ivory Coach. He was appointed in the middle of their home Africa Cup of Nations in 2023, which he then went on to win. That experience can only hold him and his troops in good standing.

In knockout football, the Ivory Coast can get past any team, and their path forward is worth looking at. As Group E runners-up, the Elephants will most likely face Norway in the Round of 32, a game that they can win. However, should they be successful against the Europeans, they’d have to square off against Brazil in the last-16, which could be a task too far.

The Pharaohs are the value pick

With the value they’re offering, Egypt are the team to get behind to be the most successful African side at this World Cup. They’ve already surprised many by topping Group G, despite being in the same section as Belgium.

Similar to Morocco, the Egyptians secured a 1-1 draw against a powerhouse in Belgium on matchday one. They then saw off New Zealand 3-1 to take control of the group ahead of their final match against Iran. A point will likely be enough to see them qualify and top the group, should Belgium not register a big win against the White Ferns.

As the winners of Group G, Hossam Hassan’s men will have a tie against a third-placed team. That could likely be Korea, provided they don’t slip up in their final group game. The North African side should back themselves to beat the Asian nation in the next round.

Their run into the last-16 could get them co-hosts USA, a tie that Egypt could get over the line in. A possible quarter-final tie would likely see them face either Spain or Portugal, both of which were knocked out by Morocco four years ago in Qatar.

Their knockout route seems more doable, but only if they finish as group winners. Considering the value in backing them, it’s worth doing it now before their final group game.

Another potential run for the Black Stars

Ghana weren’t expected to be sitting in second place before the World Cup kicked off. The Black Stars started with a 1-0 win over Panama and backed it up with a decent performance against England. Their solid defence was difficult for the Three Lions to break down, allowing them to secure a point in a goalless draw.

With Carlos Queiroz being a new addition to the Ghanaian dugout, they shouldn’t be written off from going deep into the competition. However, the African side must start using their attacking gems, such as Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo.

The latter is certainly the name to back as Ghana’s top scorer in the World Cup. The Manchester City forward has yet to get off the mark, but his quality is undeniable. Having scored three goals in his last six games for club and country, he’s worth backing as their top scorer at 5.00 odds.

Ghana still have a chance to top the group, if they can beat Croatia and pile on the goals to surpass England. However, defeat to the Europeans could leave them qualifying as a third-placed team. The realistic scenario is that they go through as runners-up, with a potential knockout clash against Portugal.

You’d have to back Queiroz’s troops to stun his countrymen to reach the last 16, as he knows best how to get around the Portuguese. If Ghana did get there, they’d have to clash with either Spain or Austria. However, they are certainly a team to watch as they aim to become Africa’s best at this tournament.

Tough landscape for the Desert Foxes

Algeria can be forgiven for their opening day defeat to Argentina. But they recovered nicely with a 2-1 triumph over Jordan, leaving them in third place. They have a technical shootout against Austria for the runners-up position of Group J in their final group fixture.

Having conceded four and scored only two goals, the future doesn’t look too bright for the Desert Foxes in North America. Vladimir Petkovic’s troops could also get into the knockouts with a draw as a third-placed team. Ideally, they’d want to finish as runners-up.

If Algeria finish second, they will likely turn out against the Group H winners, potentially Spain. You wouldn’t back them to get past the European champions. Finishing third could see them face Portugal or Colombia, Switzerland, Egypt, or England.

None of those draws looks favourable for the North Africans. As a result, Algeria won’t go further than the Round of 32.

More surprises from Bafana

South Africa made history last Thursday morning by qualifying for the World Cup knockouts for the first time. It was a joyous moment for Hugo Broos and his men, who had looked dejected after their opening-day defeat to co-hosts Mexico. But they believed and continued doing what they needed to, and secured a point against Czechia in their second group game.

Bafana then stunned Korea in their final group game to secure a runners-up position in Group A. As a result, they have a date with co-hosts Canada in the Round of 32. The problem for Les Rouges is that this game will be in California, so they won’t have their proper home advantage.

South Africa beat Canada when they last met in 2007, and confidence is now high in the camp. Broos’s men were never in the conversation to make it out of the group in this competition, but they can certainly surprise many in the knockouts. If they can avoid defeat after regulation time, anything can happen, especially if the game goes to penalties.

If Bafana make it to the last-16, they’ll face the winners of either the Netherlands or Morocco. They’ll fancy themselves against their fellow Africans, since it was against South Africa that Morocco last suffered a competitive defeat. Opt for Bafana as a complete outside chance that could deliver one more surprise at the World Cup.

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