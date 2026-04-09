Wales vs Belgium predictions: Garcia’s side to top Group J

Wales go into Monday’s clash with the Belgians disappointed after a decisive loss to England. Can Craig Bellamy’s side win this crucial match?

+

Best bets for Wales vs Belgium

Belgium to Win at odds of 1.80 with Betano

Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 1.77 with Betano

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 3.02 with Betano

The Wales vs Belgium game will end in a high-scoring away win.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Craig Bellamy’s side prepare for the biggest game of their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Monday night when they host Belgium.

Their preparations included friendlies with Canada and England, which they. They travelled to Wembley on Thursday night, where they conceded three goals against Thomas Tuchel’s England within the opening 20 minutes. It is clear that the Welsh side are not fully focused on Monday’s game in Cardiff.

North Macedonia are ahead of Wales by one point after playing the same number of games. Victory over Belgium would put them in a good spot to either top Group J or clinch a playoff place.

Bellamy is likely pleased that his squad didn’t sustain injuries in their match against England. The likes of Nico Williams, Ethan Ampadu, and Ben Davies were rested after playing for an hour to ensure that they are fresh for Monday.

Belgium have a crucial three-day period ahead of them as well. Rudi Garcia’s men face North Macedonia in Ghent on Friday evening, before travelling to South Wales over the weekend. Belgium would top Group J if they defeat North Macedonia, three points ahead of Wales, with the same number of games.

Garcia’s squad will be without influential captain Youri Tielemans due to a calf problem. In-form winger, Jeremy Doku, keeps his place in the squad alongside the likes of experienced campaigners Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel.

Probable lineups for Wales vs Belgium

Wales expected lineup: Darlow; Dasilva, Williams, Rodon, Davies, Ampadu, Cullen, Brooks, Wilson, Johnson, Moore

Belgium expected lineup: Courtois; De Cuyper, Castagne, Theate, Debast, Raskin, Onana, De Bruyne, Trossard, Doku, De Ketelaere

Wales to struggle in Cardiff

Belgium are in good form currently. They’ve scored 17 goals in four Group J games, with their most recent win being a 6-0 domination of Kazakhstan. They will aim to maintain their five-game unbeaten streak against North Macedonia and Wales.

Failure to reach next summer’s World Cup finals is not an option for Belgium. They have plenty of key players in their squad and have been tipped to make a big impression on a major tournament for some time. Wales have won just one of their last six meetings with Belgium, coming at the Euro 2016 finals.

Although the last two meetings in Wales have ended 1-1, Garcia’s men are likely to defeat the Welsh side. Defeat in Cardiff would jeopardize Wales’ 2026 World Cup ambitions.

Wales vs Belgium Bet 1: Belgium to Win at odds of 1.80 with Betano

Backing goals at both ends

The last six meetings between these two nations have seen both teams scoring. Interestingly, five of those six matches have also seen Belgium score first.

The betting markets indicate there’s only a 57.14% chance of both teams scoring on Monday night. This seems very low, considering the historical data and both nations’ need for points.

Although Wales would settle for a draw, Craig Bellamy plays a more expansive style than previous Wales regimes. Although the hosts are likely to lose, they’ll get on the scoresheet.

Wales vs Belgium Bet 2: Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 1.77 with Betano

Head-to-head record indicates value on a goal-fest

Three of the last six head-to-head meetings between these nations have featured four or more goals. Yet, the betting markets suggest there’s only a 33.33% chance for this match to see over 3.5 goals.

If Belgium fail to defeat North Macedonia on Friday night, they could travel to Cardiff desperately needing a comprehensive win. Regardless of the result of Belgium’s game with North Macedonia, Wales know they need all three points.

They probably need to win all three of their remaining games to stand a serious chance of topping Group J.