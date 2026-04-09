Turkey vs Spain predictions: Visitors to win high-scoring encounter

Our betting expert expects plenty of goals in this match, but the European champions should still secure three important points.

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Best bets for Turkey vs Spain

Both teams to score at odds of 1.67 on Bet9ja

Spain to win & Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.12 on Bet9ja

Half-time result - Spain at odds of 2.03 on Bet9ja

Spain are expected to win 3-2 against Turkey.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

This may prove to be the defining match in Group C of World Cup qualifying in Europe. Spain and Turkey are expected to fight hard for the top spot, and both started their campaigns with away victories.

Luis de la Fuente’s Spain are the favourites to win next summer’s tournament, so it was no surprise to see them dominate Bulgaria 3-0. La Roja are currently unbeaten in competitive action since March 2023, with the exception of a shootout defeat to Portugal in this year’s Nations League final.

Meanwhile, Turkey gained a 3-0 lead quickly in Tbilisi on Thursday, with striker Kerem Akturkoglu scoring twice. However, the Georgians netted twice in the final 30 minutes against the Euro 2024 quarter-finalists, but Vincenzo Montella’s side maintained the lead and won. Additionally, they have scored three goals in each of their last three competitive fixtures.

Probable lineups for Turkey vs Spain

Turkey expected lineup: Cakir, Muldur, Demiral, Bardakci, Elmali, Kokcu, Calhanoglu, Akgun, Guler, Yildiz, Akturkoglu

Spain expected lineup: Simon, Cucurella, Huijsen, Le Normand, Porro, Pedri, Zubimendi, Merino, Williams, Oyarzabal, Yamal

Goals to flow in Konya

Spain were not really tested in Sofia, but their defence was vulnerable against stronger opponents. Both teams scored in all four of their knockout fixtures at the Euros. Meanwhile, there were at least two goals at each end in all of their final five 2024/25 Nations League outings.

Assuming Turkey show some ambition in this game, this may be another entertaining encounter. The hosts will know that they will likely need to win in the reverse fixture if this one ends in a draw, so Montella shouldn’t merely settle for a point.

With Arda Guler in their side, they do have a genuine difference maker. The 20-year-old is now a regular in the Real Madrid side. He has the ability to pick a pass or create a moment of magic that could ignite this qualifier.

Turkey vs Spain Bet 1: Both teams to score at odds of 1.67 on Bet9ja

Spain to take a big step towards the World Cup

While Turkey will be able to count on their supporters to give them confidence, it shouldn’t prevent the visitors from getting into their momentum.

Lamine Yamal is sure to be key, and the teenager was involved in all three goals on Matchday 1. He provided the assist from a corner for Mikel Merino to head home, but Spain also had joy playing through the middle. Martin Zubimendi was preferred to Rodri in midfield, and he provided the crucial pass to Mikel Oyarzabal that led to the first goal.

That was the eighth consecutive match that Spain managed to score at least twice in. They had an average of 2.4 goals scored per game in regulation time during the Nations League last season. They should have too much firepower for Turkey over 90 minutes .

Turkey vs Spain Bet 2: Spain to win & Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.12 on Bet9ja

La Roja to start fast

De la Fuente’s side seem to be able to play at different paces, and they often start matches quickly. It took just five minutes for Oyarzabal to strike in Bulgaria, and they’ve been ahead at the interval in each of their last four internationals.

Spain have also scored inside the opening 10 minutes in three of their last five fixtures. They will aim to do that again on Sunday night to silence a potentially loud home crowd.

While they started strongly in their opening group game, Turkey did concede after just 59 seconds to the United States in a friendly in June. They’ve only kept one clean sheet in their last six matches, so Yamal and Nico Williams will back themselves to score.

With an implied probability of just 46.5%, there could be value in backing Spain to be ahead by the interval in Konya.