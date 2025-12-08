Tottenham vs Slavia Prague predictions: Renewed optimism for the hosts

Our betting expert expects Tottenham to build on their recent victory and get back to winning ways in this competition.

Best bets for Tottenham vs Slavia Prague

1x2 - Tottenham at odds of 1.46 on 1xBet

BTTS - No at odds of 1.77 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Randal Kolo Muani at odds of 2.26 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Tottenham 3-0 Slavia Prague

Tottenham 3-0 Slavia Prague Goalscorers prediction: Tottenham: Randal Kolo Muani x2, Richarlison

It has been a tough couple of weeks for Tottenham. They’ve lost three games in a row, including one in this competition. Spurs finally snapped a four-game winless run at the weekend with a 2-0 triumph over Brentford.

Nobody is more relieved than boss Thomas Frank. The former Brentford manager was under increasing pressure after his team lost three matches within a week. Some even questioned his future.

However, that result has bought him some breathing room. It will stay that way if Spurs can secure maximum points here. Frank’s men are currently 16th. They’ll be keen to maintain their position and qualify for the knockout stage of the competition.

The hosts will also be encouraged by the visit of Slavia Prague, who have a history of struggling in European competitions. Last season, the Red and Whites finished 30th in the Europa League. The jump into the Champions League was always going to be a struggle.

Domestically, however, they are firmly the best team in the Czech First League, registering an 18-game undefeated run. They’re top of the league by five points and are on a run of five league wins on the bounce.

The problem is converting their domestic form onto the continent. The visitors sit 31st ahead of this round, with only three points from five outings. Manager Jindrich Trpisovsky needs his team to win here if they’re to challenge for knockout qualification.

Predicted lineups for Tottenham vs Slavia Prague

Tottenham expected lineup: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van De Ven, Spence, Bentancur, Gray, Kudus, Simons, Richarlison, Kolo Muani

Slavia Prague expected lineup: Stanek, Holes, Ogbu, Zima, Doudera, Zafeiris, Sadilek, Moses, Provod, Chory, Sanyang

Spurs’ strong home form

Tottenham hope their first win in six matches becomes the spark they need at a crucial stage of the season. Spurs lost 5-3 away to PSG last time out, but they haven’t lost two European ties in a row since March 2020.

Spurs’ home form in Europe has been excellent. They haven’t tasted defeat in their last 13 such matches, winning nine and drawing four. Meanwhile, the Czech side are winless in this season’s Champions League. They lost twice and drew three times.

The head-to-head record favours the hosts, who are unbeaten in their last four meetings. Additionally, Slavia have never defeated an English side in the UCL. They lost twice and drew once. Their last trip to North London ended in a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Tottenham vs Slavia Prague Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Tottenham at odds of 1.46 on 1xBet

Visitors’ attacking struggles

Slavia have struggled in Europe. They are currently on a 12-game winless run. Their last four matches in this competition have seen them fail to register a single goal.

The visitors have also blanked in six of their last seven European games on the road. Confidence is unlikely to be high for Slavia, especially after Spurs kept a clean sheet in the Premier League.

The North London side have been tight in the UCL this term. They have yet to be breached at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It’s difficult to see them concede against a team that have only scored two goals in five games.

Tottenham vs Slavia Prague Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No at odds of 1.77 on 1xBet

Muani to make his mark

Randal Kolo Muani has been in fine form in the UCL. This is already his best campaign. He has contributed to four goals, scored twice and set up another two. The former PSG forward has yet to open his account in the Premier League, but he thrives on the international stage.

Muani’s last seven goals or assists arrived in continental or global competitions. As a result, the frontman is a solid option to get onto the scoresheet for Spurs on Tuesday night. The Frenchman scored a brace against his old side in the previous gameweek, so he will be keen to make an impact.