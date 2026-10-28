Venezia vs Inter Milan predictions: Can Nicola work his magic?

Our betting expert shares Venezia vs Inter Milan predictions. Inter Milan are flying high at the moment and are likely to win on Wednesday.

Best bets for Venezia vs Inter Milan

Three-way handicap - Inter Milan to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.77 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Marcus Thuram at odds of 1.84 on 1xBet

BTTS - No at odds of 2.21 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Venezia 0-2 Inter Milan

Venezia 0-2 Inter Milan Goalscorers prediction: Inter Milan: Marcus Thuram, Pio Esposito

Venezia are fighting an uphill battle to lift themselves off the Serie A floor. The Venetians are bottom of the division, having won just one of their eight fixtures in the league so far. With six straight defeats since the start of the season, the club parted ways with Giovanni Stroppa despite him leading them to Serie A promotion.

Davide Nicola was brought in, primarily because of his extensive record in saving teams from relegation. He has helped six different clubs avoid the drop in the space of eight years, so Venezia hope he can do the same. Nicola delivered their first win of the campaign against Napoli, but they fell short away to Genoa last weekend.

Inter Milan have made a flying start to their Serie A campaign in the hope of retaining the Scudetto. Christian Chivu has made an excellent start in charge of the Nerazzurri, guiding them to their best start to a Serie A season since 2017/18. While they top the standings at the moment, they were made to sweat for that position last week.

Inter trailed Fiorentina 1-0 at home, and it looked as if they were heading for their first league defeat of the season. However, two stoppage-time goals, including one from the spot, ensured three points remained with Inter. Yet, with Lazio in second place and playing on Tuesday night, Chivu’s men have no margin for error in this away date.

Probable lineups for Venezia vs Inter Milan

Venezia expected lineup: Stankovic, Halhal, Moreno, Jesus, Hainut, Perez, Sohm, Basic, Haps, Yeboah, Adams

Inter Milan expected lineup: Provedel, Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni, Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Di Marco, Esposito, Thuram

Venezia’s struggle to turn things around

Home fans surely hoped for a proper turnaround with Nicola at the helm, especially after he delivered their first league win. However, facing the Italian champions won’t be an easy night out, despite being in their backyard. This season, Venezia have already lost 75% of their home league outings.

The hosts are on a run of losing eight of their recent nine matches in all competitions. It’s difficult to see them overcome the reigning champions, even if Venezia produce their best performance of the campaign. Meanwhile, Inter have won two of their three away matches in Serie A this term, drawing only with Roma.

Even with a handicap on their side, Venezia will struggle to keep Inter at bay. The Nerazzurri have won each of the last five head-to-heads, with their last defeat to this opponent coming in 1999! As a result, it’s a no-brainer to back the visitors to return to Milan with all three points in the bag.

Venezia vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 1: Three-way handicap - Inter Milan to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.77 on 1xBet

The man in form

With Lautaro Martinez out through a thigh injury and only expected back around mid-November, the goalscoring burden must be picked up elsewhere. Chivu has turned to the pair of Pio Esposito and Marcus Thuram in his captain’s absence. The latter has become the club’s leading goalscorer in Serie A this season.

Thuram has scored five league goals so far, accounting for 22% of Inter’s total this term. He scored a 91st-minute equaliser at the weekend to help his side commence the turnaround. The Frenchman has now scored in every second game across his last five appearances in all competitions.

Five goals and two assists in seven league matches is a decent return, and there’s no doubt that he will be a concern for Nicola’s men. Thuram scored a brace last time these sides met, which was in the Coppa Italia in December last year. As a result, we are backing the forward to find the back of the net on Wednesday night.

Venezia vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Marcus Thuram at odds of 1.84 on 1xBet

Venezia can struggle in front of goal

The primary issue for Nicola to sort out is his team’s lack of efficiency in the attacking third. Venezia have an xG of 12.84 after eight games, which ranks them eighth in the division. However, they’ve only scored six goals, which means only Parma have scored fewer, with five.

Although they’ve been creating decent chances for their high xG, their finishing or final touches in the opposition box have let them down. Inter are the most prolific side in Serie A, with 23 goals in eight games, and their defence away from home is second only to Lazio. The visitors’ most recent clean sheet arrived against another side fighting relegation - Parma.

With only one team scoring in three of Venezia’s last four matches, and them blanking in two, a similar outcome could follow on Wednesday. Three of the previous five head-to-heads saw only one team score on the day. That is quite likely to happen on Wednesday night.

Venezia vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 3: BTTS - No at odds of 2.21 on 1xBet

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