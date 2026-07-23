Rosenborg vs Manchester United predictions: Match fitness to prove crucial

Our betting expert expects Rosenborg will give Manchester United a tough game. The Norwegian side might even pull off a surprise win against the Red Devils.

Best bets for Rosenborg vs Man United

BTTS - No at odds of 2.18 on bet9ja

Overs/ unders - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.20 on bet9ja

1x2 - Rosenborg at odds of 4.07 on bet9ja

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Rosenborg 1-0 Man United

Rosenborg 1-0 Man United Goalscorers prediction: Rosenborg: Amin Chiakha

Rosenborg are taking time off their Eliteserien campaign to face off with Manchester United. The Norwegian league is in full swing, as 13 rounds of fixtures have already been played. The hosts made a poor start to their league season, but seemed to have turned things around.

Freyr Alexandersson's side secured back-to-back 3-0 victories upon the resumption of league action after the World Cup break. The Troillongan currently sit 10th in their division out of 16 teams, 16 points adrift of early leaders Tromso. While they have a league match on Sunday, they will turn their complete attention to facing the mighty Man United.

The Red Devils got their pre-season underway last week in rather underwhelming fashion. Wrexham defeated them in a friendly hosted at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. It wasn’t the ideal way for Michael Carrick to kick-start his first full season in charge.

United still have to cross paths with Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Leeds United, and AC Milan before the start of the Premier League. Victory in a match like this against supposedly minnow opposition is needed. However, Carrick is still without several first-team players, which is why this might be a more even matchup than anticipated.

Probable lineups for Rosenborg vs Manchester United

Rosenborg expected lineup: Wahlstedt, Svensson, M Ceide, Nemcik, Pereira, Selnaes, Duris, Bomholt, Fossum, E Ceide, Chiakha

Man United expected lineup: Heaton, Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw, Mount, Santos, Lacey, J Fletcher, Dorgu, Mbeumo

A repeat of history

The home side have tightened up their defence lately. It’s worth noting that Rosenborg are now on a run of two consecutive clean sheets in competitive action. Even though they scored three goals in both those matches, they will face a much tougher challenge against the visitors.

Manchester United head to Norway after failing to score against Wrexham. They’ve now blanked in two of their last four outings. In fact, only one team or none have scored in three of the Red Devils’ previous five matches.

The Troll Kids, meanwhile, share a similar statistic in that 60% of their last five games featured a ‘BTTS - No’ result. Not considering United’s last friendly, each of their previous three matches ended with the same outcome. Additionally, when these teams met in 2024, only one team found the back of the net.

Rosenborg vs Manchester United Betting Tip 1: BTTS - No at odds of 2.18 on bet9ja

Stifling United’s attack

We’ve already touched on the fact that Rosenborg’s recent prolificacy is likely to be halted by United. Despite playing against a much-changed team, Carrick’s troops will be challenged to break down over 90 minutes. However, the home side could take advantage once both teams start swapping out players near the end of the match.

Two of United’s last four games ended with the goal count being lower than two. Wrexham’s victory is a prime example of how the Red Devils struggled for fluency. The visitors recorded only two shots on target in the entire game, while they failed to create a single crucial chance.

To put it into perspective, United had an xG of 0.36 compared to Wrexham’s 0.78. Rosenborg will take inspiration from that in the hope that they can shut out the visitors. The previous meeting between the sides produced only one goal.

Furthermore, the travelling party are likely to be without Benjamin Sesko, as he is recovering from a shin injury. Moreover, a host of others won’t be with the United squad yet, after their ventures at the World Cup.

Rosenborg vs Manchester United Betting Tip 2: Overs/ unders - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.20 on bet9ja

Match fitness to cost the Reds

Apart from the fact that Manchester United have only just kicked off their pre-season, Carrick has a fairly inexperienced squad at his disposal. Some names on the teamsheet are regulars, but United are still settling in.

We expect new arrival Andre Santos to start again after his debut against Wrexham. He'll be joined by Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire, who will be helping to guide the younger players.

Meanwhile, Rosenborg have been heavily involved in competitive fixtures since the resumption of their league. They will have a slight edge in this one, especially because they’re playing in front of the home fans. The hosts have now won three on the bounce, recording a four-game unbeaten run.

United were on a run of six games without a loss before that defeat in their pre-season opener. With the hosts winning the previous club friendly 1-0, we are leaning towards Alexandersson's side causing an upset here.

Rosenborg vs Manchester United Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Rosenborg at odds of 4.07 on bet9ja

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