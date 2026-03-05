Mansfield Town vs Arsenal predictions: Gunners set for a goal spree

Our betting expert expects Arsenal to qualify for the quarter-finals comfortably, given the clear gap in quality between the sides.

Best bets for Mansfield Town vs Arsenal

Three-way handicap - Arsenal to win with a -2 handicap at odds of 1.33 on 1xBet

Arsenal totals - over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.02 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Noni Madueke at odds of 2.10 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Mansfield Town 0-4 Arsenal

Mansfield Town 0-4 Arsenal Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz x2

Mansfield Town stand at one of their biggest points of the season. They host Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round this weekend. Nigel Clough’s men haven’t been in great form lately and have slipped down the League One table.

Clough hopes to improve on last season’s 17th-place finish after guiding the Stags to promotion from League Two in 2024. He’s no stranger to playing top-tier teams, as he faced Manchester United when he was in charge of Burton in 2006. On that occasion, his side earned a goalless draw against a team featuring Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, and others.

He will no doubt reference that result in his team talk ahead of the clash. The Premier League leaders arrive in pursuit of silverware this season. Mikel Arteta’s men are chasing four titles this season, so they won’t take this encounter lightly.

Arsenal remain in control of their destiny in the league after their victory away to Brighton during the week. For now, however, the Gunners can shift their focus to the world’s oldest cup competition and potentially rotate some players this weekend. Even if Arteta makes wholesale changes, they have ample quality to leave the One Call Stadium with a quarter-final place secured.

Probable lineups for Mansfield Town vs Arsenal

Mansfield Town expected lineup: Roberts, Akins, Hewitt, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy, Reed, Bolton, Russel, Abbot, Irow, Oates

Arsenal expected lineup: Arrizabalaga, Timber, Mosquera, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Eze, Havertz, Madueke, Martinelli, Jesus

Mansfield face an uphill battle

The hosts should be wary of the visitors in this one, particularly given their lack of form. Mansfield are winless in their last four consecutive matches, drawing the two most recent ones and losing the other pair. Their last win in this competition was against Premier League side Burnley.

Arteta’s charges, however, won’t take this tie lightly. With the number of backup players likely to start, many will be eager to impress. That said, the hosts have won only one of the last 10 games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are unbeaten in their last 10 outings in all competitions, winning eight of those in that run. They’ve just come out of a successful North London derby and another capital meeting with Chelsea. Confidence should be high in the camp after their two thumping triumphs in this competition and their midweek win over Brighton.

As a result, the visitors are primed to win on Saturday afternoon and secure their place in the last eight of this competition.

Mansfield Town vs Arsenal Betting Tip 1: Three-way handicap - Arsenal to win with a -2 handicap at odds of 1.33 on 1xBet

Goals likely for the Premier League leaders

Many pundits argue that Arsenal’s football lacks flair and excitement. Yet, they remain the most potent side in the English top flight. The days of Wenger’s football may be over, but the Gunners are now pragmatic and still get the job done.

Averaging two goals per game in the Premier League, they should find scoring against third-tier opposition relatively straightforward. Even with the likely rotation, the visitors have an abundance of attacking talent.

Heavily rotated Arsenal sides featured in the last two rounds of this competition. They managed to score four goals in each game, making another high-scoring game likely on Saturday.

Mansfield Town vs Arsenal Betting Tip 2: Arsenal totals - over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.02 on 1xBet

Madueke primed to impress

Noni Madueke has recently spent much of his time on the bench. That’s mainly because Bukayo Saka has been fit and available. However, he’s always impressed when coming on for his international teammate. Madueke didn’t feature in Arsenal’s victories over Chelsea and Brighton and only had a minute to play against Spurs.

It’s almost certain that he will get the nod from the off here, and he is unlikely to disappoint. Madueke has scored twice in his last three starts for the club, including the opener against Wigan in the FA Cup fourth round. As a result, he’s our choice for breaching the home defence at least once this weekend.