Manchester United vs Tottenham predictions: Solanke’s scoring streak

Our betting expert expects a thrilling encounter between two exciting teams. Given both teams’ form, this match is likely to end in a draw.

Best bets for Man United vs Tottenham

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.55 on Bet9ja

Anytime goalscorer - Dominic Solanke at odds of 3.40 on Bet9ja

1x2 - Draw at odds of 4.62 on Bet9ja

Take the time to learn more about the generous 1xBet welcome offer, ensuring you claim the maximum initial bonus available!

Don’t have a 1xBet account yet ? You can effortlessly check our comprehensive 1xBet registration guide for a secure, lightning-fast, and remarkably simple sign-up process that gets you betting in minutes.

Are you seeking the most competitive odds, reliable payouts, and top-rated, licensed platforms? Find out more about the best betting sites operating legally in Nigeria right now, complete with in-depth expert comparisons and key features to inform your ultimate choice.

If you are truly serious about winning consistently and require reliable, expert-level, highly qualitative betting tips coupled with in-depth analysis, make sure to immediately check our popular, regularly updated Bets of the Week predictions page for your next selection.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Man United 2-2 Tottenham

Man United 2-2 Tottenham Goalscorers prediction: Man United: Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo; Tottenham: Dominic Solanke, Xavi Simons

Over the last three weeks, Manchester United have looked like a completely different team than the one that Ruben Amorim led. The appointment of Michael Carrick has certainly motivated the players and the fans. Consequently, United are currently in fourth place in the Premier League, which is a major improvement from their 15th-place finish last term.

Carrick’s men were impressive in the Manchester derby, as they beat Man City 2-0. Although they weren’t at their best against Arsenal, they scored two exceptional goals to secure victory. Last weekend, they surrendered a two-goal lead, but managed to win late in stoppage time thanks to a goal from Benjamin Sesko.

While improvements are evident, defensive vulnerabilities remain, and the upcoming match against Tottenham Hotspur represents a significant challenge. Spurs have experienced an inconsistent league campaign and are currently 14th in the division, nine points above the relegation zone.

Thomas Frank’s men showed great resilience by recovering from a 2-0 deficit to draw 2-2 against Man City last week. With their strong performances in the Champions League, Tottenham remain a formidable opponent this weekend.

Probable lineups for Man United vs Tottenham

Man United expected lineup: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Diallo, Fernandez, Cunha, Mbeumo

Tottenham expected lineup: Vicario, Gray, Danso, Dragusin, Udogie, Gallagher, Palhinha, Bissouma, Kolo Muani, Simons, Solanke

Two prolific frontlines

The home side are performing well offensively. Having scored 44 goals, United are the third-highest-scoring team in the division ahead of this gameweek, trailing only Arsenal (46) and Man City (49). At home, they average 1.92 goals per game this season.

However, their defence has been shaky for some time, as they’ve conceded 15 goals in their 12 league games at Old Trafford. Spurs have been more effective on the road than at home, scoring 20 goals on their travels compared to 15 in their backyard.

In the league, 75% of Manchester United’s matches have seen both teams score, a statistic that applies to 50% of Tottenham’s fixtures. The hosts enter this game after two consecutive matches in which both sides found the net.

The visitors can certainly punish the Red Devils in the final third. It’s worth noting that the last meeting between the sides ended with both getting onto the scoresheet. Therefore, it won’t be a surprise if it happens again this weekend.

Man United vs Tottenham Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.55 on Bet9ja

The return of a key forward

Spurs fans have been anticipating Dominic Solanke’s return from injury. The former Bournemouth striker was sidelined for five months due to an ankle issue and was gradually reintegrated into the team last month.

Solanke hasn’t disappointed his manager since, registering his first goals in the Premier League with a brace against Man City last weekend. The equalising goal was an incredible scorpion kick that will certainly be considered a contender for the goal of the season.

So far, the forward has scored four goals in as many games across all competitions for the club, despite starting only three of those matches. He remains a constant threat and has netted five times in his previous four personal encounters against Man United. Solanke also scored a brace in Spurs’ League Cup clash with United in the 2024/25 campaign, suggesting he’s likely to find the back of the net in this fixture.

Man United vs Tottenham Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Dominic Solanke at odds of 3.40 on Bet9ja

Unbeaten streak to reign

Manchester United have gained serious momentum, winning three consecutive league games. Carrick will hope that his troops can maintain it as they approach the last 14 games of the season. It’s worth noting that they’ve only lost twice all season at Old Trafford.

For a long while, Spurs had the best away record in the Premier League, though Aston Villa and Arsenal have surpassed them. Frank’s men have lost three of their 12 away league games this term.

However, the visitors are in good form, unbeaten across their last four games in all competitions. Their previous two league fixtures both ended in 2-2 draws, and their second-half performance against City has likely increased their confidence. Spurs are also unbeaten against United in their last eight head-to-heads, winning five of them.

Interestingly, the three draws recorded during that eight-game streak all ended with a 2-2 scoreline, including the reverse fixture earlier this season. Consequently, another draw is a possible outcome, especially since United last beat Tottenham in 2022.

Man United vs Tottenham Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 4.62 on Bet9ja

+