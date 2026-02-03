Manchester City vs Newcastle predictions: Cityzens to ground Magpies

Our betting expert expects City to advance by overcoming Newcastle. They should then line up a final against Arsenal/Chelsea at Wembley in late March.

Best bets for Manchester City vs NewcastleUnited

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Man City 3-1 Newcastle

Man City 3-1 Newcastle Goalscorers prediction: Man City: Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo; Newcastle: Harvey Barnes

The Cityzens cruised to victory in the EFL Cup first leg at St James’ Park. This has left Newcastle chasing a two-goal deficit in this eliminator. Following that win, Pep Guardiola’s men succumbed to back-to-back high-profile defeats. They then bounced back and remained unbeaten in their next three matches.

Apart from their draw with Tottenham, City’s only recent setbacks were defeats to Manchester United and Bodo/Glimt. The hosts are unbeaten in 16 of their last 18 matches across all competitions.

The Manchester natives are not only chasing their first EFL Cup since 2020/21. They are also aiming for their ninth in total, with last year’s finalists Liverpool leading the overall count with 10 titles. Confidence should be high as the Cityzens hope to end a five-season trophy drought.

Newcastle are tricky opponents. However, their three-match winless streak raises questions on their ability to deliver on the big stages.

Most recently, Liverpool shipped four past Newcastle in the Premier League. This highlighted their defensive weaknesses against high-tempo passing and clinical finishing.

Eddie Howe’s only major accomplishment with the Magpies is their EFL Cup victory last season. The reigning champions could create early problems for the hosts if they start strong. Still, City’s individual quality should prove enough to help them progress to the final.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs NewcastleUnited

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Ake, Ait Nouri, O’Reilly, Cherki, Silva, Marmoush, Doku, Haaland

Newcastle United expected lineup: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Willock, Tonali, Ramsey, Barnes, Gordon, Elanga

Electric start to the second leg

Aside from their streak of successive defeats, City have begun each of their last three games intensely. Guardiola appears to have addressed City’s slow starts, adjusting the way they operate from the first whistle.

All of City’s six goals in their recent three-match unbeaten run arrived in the first half. Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo, Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva were all instrumental in City’s strong start to the game.

The Cityzens’ knack for early strikes at the Etihad is an impressive stat. They’ve scored 17 of their 27 goals across their nine-match unbeaten home streak before the interval.

Meanwhile, four of Newcastle’s last five goals across all competitions have arrived in the first period. Howe will likely urge his players to match City’s early intensity.

Another two-goal margin victory for City

Since beating Newcastle 2-0 in the first leg, City have witnessed two-goal margin results in four of their last six competitive outings. This includes two defeats and two victories.

Tottenham, however, interrupted their run. Spurs prevented City from claiming a third successive two-goal triumph in the Premier League. A second-half comeback, powered by Dominic Solanke’s individual brilliance, secured the result.

This was the first time City had led by 2+ goals at half-time and failed to win since April 2018. That ended a winning streak of 115 games when leading by such a margin.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been extremely inconsistent in recent weeks. They’ve won only one of their last six competitive fixtures. Two of their last six results have been 2-0 defeats, while their latest loss to Liverpool was by a three-goal margin.

Both sides are capable of netting when it matters most. However, City should be able to get their feet over the line with a considerable aggregate victory.

Goals galore at Etihad

The fact that Manchester City and Newcastle haven’t generated a goalless stalemate in 35 competitive meetings shows just how intense this matchup is. Half of their last six head-to-head meetings have seen both sides find the back of the net.

City have been particularly effective on home turf, netting 14 goals across their last three wins at the Etihad. This includes an emphatic 10-1 win over EFL League One side Exeter City in the FA Cup.

Newcastle had to wait six away games before claiming their first win on the road in the Premier League. They haven’t been particularly effective away from home, having won just twice on the road all season.

However, the Magpies have struck five times across their last four competitive trips. They have what it takes to find the back of the net on more than one occasion. Still, they haven’t scored at Etihad since 2018.

This marks a dismal streak of seven scoreless visits to the blue end of Manchester. At the same time, Guardiola has seen his side net 21 goals in seven home head-to-head matches against Newcastle. That’s an average of three goals per game. All signs point to City continuing their dominance in this clash.

