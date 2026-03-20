Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt predictions: Stalemate at the Mewa

The last four Bundesliga meetings between these sides at the Mewa Arena have ended in draws. Will we see a fifth successive draw on Sunday?

Best bets for Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.10 with Betano

Eintracht Frankfurt +1 (handicap 3-way) at odds of 1.75 with Betano

Match drawn at odds of 3.60 with Betano

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Mainz 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Mainz 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt Goalscorers prediction: Mainz: Lee – Eintracht Frankfurt: Kalimuendo

FSV Mainz 05 return to the Mewa Arena this weekend to face seventh-placed Eintracht Frankfurt. They aim to secure just their fourth home victory of the season.

The winter period was difficult for Mainz, as they failed to win a single Bundesliga match between 21 September and 12 January. However, they have improved recently, earning 18 points from their previous 10 league outings to move out of the relegation zone.

Urs Fischer's men currently have 18 fewer points than they did at this point last season. Their poor home form and goal return have caused significant problems in 2025/26. They’ve failed to score in almost 38% of their home games, twice the league average for home teams. They’ve also fallen behind in 54% of their home matches.

Eintracht Frankfurt sit in seventh place, primarily due to their strong form at home. They average 1.77 points per home game, compared to only 1.15 points per game away from the Deutsche Bank Park.

The visitors have not won on the road since 22 November, when they came out on top of a seven-goal thriller at FC Koln. They still average two goals scored per away game, which is well above the league average for away teams (1.41). They have kept a clean sheet in only 8% of their away matches. However, they face the joint-fifth lowest scorers in the division this Sunday.

Probable lineups for Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Mainz expected lineup: Batz, Costa, Kohr, Posch, Mwene, Widmer, Lee, Sano, Nebel, Tietz, Becker

Eintracht Frankfurt expected lineup: Zetterer; Baum, Brown, Amenda, Collins, Chaibi, Doan, Larsson, Bahoya, Echghouyab, Kalimuendo

Tight, low-scoring contest expected

Both Mainz and Eintracht Frankfurt are missing some of their top scorers this season. Mainz’s attacking midfielder, Nadiem Amiri, has scored ten goals in 20 Bundesliga matches. However, he is currently sidelined due to a heel injury. Consequently, the hosts will be without their most influential goal contributor.

Mainz’s next most prolific scorer, Lee Jae-Sung, has scored just four goals in 24 Bundesliga games. Frankfurt have suffered similar issues lately. Can Uzun has been sidelined through injury, while Jonathan Burkardt has only recently returned to the squad following a long absence.

Four of their last five head-to-head meetings have featured two or fewer goals. We can back under 2.5 goals here at a probability of only 47.62%. Given that Mainz average only 1.15 goals per game - well below the Bundesliga average of 1.73 - this seems like a smart pick.

Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bet 1: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.10 with Betano

Backing Die Adler to avoid defeat

With Burkardt back in the squad, the visitors will likely expect their output to improve rapidly in the final third. Additionally, they’ve won three of their last five Bundesliga games and ran Bayern Munich close in a 3-2 loss at the Allianz Arena.

Mainz are the favourites to win this match in the betting markets, even though they average just 1.08 points per home game. With this in mind, their status is likely a reflection of Frankfurt’s indifferent away form. They’ve recorded only 1.15 points per away game.

However, Frankfurt have avoided defeat in 69.2% of their 13 away trips so far in 2025/26. Meanwhile, Mainz have won only 23.08% of their home games. Yet, we can back Frankfurt to avoid defeat here in the European Handicap market at a probability of only 57.14%. Therefore, this is the best value bet among our trio of Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt predictions.

Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bet 2: Eintracht Frankfurt +1 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 1.75 with Betano

Finding value in the draw

Eintracht Frankfurt’s last three visits to the Mewa Arena have ended in 1-1 draws. In fact, their previous four Bundesliga encounters in Mainz have ended level. Looking further back to 2017, six of their last eight meetings in Mainz have resulted in a draw.

However, we can back the draw on Sunday afternoon at a probability of only 28.57%. Based on the Bundesliga table, Frankfurt may need a win to keep their Conference League ambitions alive. They are now seven points behind sixth-placed Leverkusen, with just eight matches remaining.

Conversely, Mainz are currently only three points and three places clear of the relegation playoff spot. Every point is crucial in their battle to avoid the drop. Urs Fischer's side would likely be satisfied with a fifth consecutive home draw against Frankfurt.

Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bet 3: Match Drawn at odds of 3.60 with Betano

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