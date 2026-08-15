Liverpool vs Como 1907 predictions: Backing the hosts’ goals trend

Our betting expert believes Liverpool could face a tough challenge from Como, who have the potential to spring a surprise.

Best bets for Liverpool vs Como 1907

Overs/unders & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & yes at odds of 1.57 on Betano

Double chance - Draw/Como 1907 at odds of 1.84 on Betano

Como 1907 total - Over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.27 on Betano

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Como 1907

Liverpool 2-2 Como 1907 Goalscorers prediction: Liverpool: Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexander Isak - Como 1907: Martin Baturina, Anastasios Douvikas

Liverpool’s final weekend before the Premier League season begins sees them welcome Como 1907 to Anfield. Interestingly, the teams face each other twice on Sunday, with another game taking place earlier in the day. Additionally, with the match being played behind closed doors, home advantage won’t be as big a difference as it usually would be.

There are concerns that the Reds aren’t yet up to speed, especially defensively. Andoni Iraola is new in the dugout, and the players are still adapting to his methods. Liverpool’s slow approach in the transfer market hasn’t inspired confidence, but there’s still time to rectify that.

Cesc Fabregas must be happy with how his troops have performed through their pre-season campaign. The Serie A team finished fourth in their division last term, which means they’re in the Champions League for the first time in their history. It’s quite an accomplishment, considering that they were playing in Serie D just seven years ago.

Como 1907 visited the Emirates Stadium to take on Premier League champions Arsenal on Wednesday night. They were excellent value and finished the night level on terms after 90 minutes. That kind of result will spur them on against the Reds, so the Serie A club could spring a surprise.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Como 1907

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Frimpong, Araujo, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Chiesa, Wirtz, Gakpo, Isak

Como 1907 expected lineup: Butez, Couto, Ramon, Kempf, Valle, Da Cunha, Perrone, Liberali, Baturina, Diao, Douvikas

Net to bulge at both ends

Without the raucous Anfield crowd behind them, Liverpool will not have the same home advantage. Removing it will help Como grow into the game faster than anticipated. However, the Reds have already demonstrated their attacking quality during pre-season.

The Reds scored nine goals in four pre-season matches, with Isak and Wirtz both getting on the scoresheet in their latest outing. However, with a new centre-half pairing, keeping the Italian side at bay seems nearly impossible. Como have also been prolific, scoring 10 goals in their last five outings.

Three of Liverpool’s four pre-season matches saw both teams get onto the scoresheet. Meanwhile, all five of Como’s friendly fixtures produced goals at both ends. As a result, we expect both teams to score on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Como 1907 Betting Tip 1: Overs/unders & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & yes at odds of 1.57 on Betano

No better chance to win

Playing Liverpool at an empty Anfield is likely the best chance any team will have at seeing off the Merseysiders. Additionally, the hosts haven’t shown encouraging signs in their recent results. They’re on a run of losing two in a row, both to teams they were expected to beat.

Against Leeds, the Reds held a 2-0 lead until the 60th minute, and ended up losing the game 4-2. Fabregas’ troops can take encouragement from that, as well as their ability to hold the English champions to a draw. Como haven’t lost a pre-season fixture inside regulation time.

That five-game unbeaten run shows the Lariani should be taken seriously. The Serie A side have enough in them to avoid defeat inside 90 minutes. They are good value to cause an upset altogether at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Como 1907 Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Draw/Como 1907 at odds of 1.84 on Betano

Como can exploit Liverpool’s defensive concerns

Injuries to Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, and Joe Gomez leave the home side quite thin at the back. New signing Jeremy Jacquet only returned to training on Wednesday, so he’s a major doubt. As a result, loan signing from Barcelona, Ronald Araujo, is likely to get the nod in this friendly match.

Finding rhythm as the new centre-back pairing could take time, which is where Como can capitalise. The hosts conceded seven goals in their last two games, which should concern Iraola. Yet, the Italians could exploit Liverpool’s defence while they’re trying to settle.

Fabregas’ men scored more than one goal in three of their last five matches, so we’re backing them to do the same here. With Monaco and Leeds both going beyond the one-goal mark against Liverpool, the Lariani are poised to enjoy Sunday night.

Liverpool vs Como 1907 Betting Tip 3: Como 1907 total - Over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.27 on Betano

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