Galatasaray vs Liverpool predictions: Osimhen to shine in goal fest

Our betting expert expects Galatasaray's home advantage to play a significant role, as Liverpool aim to avenge their head-to-head loss earlier this campaign.

Best bets for Galatasaray vs Liverpool

Galatasaray to win or draw, at odds of 2.09 on 1xBet

Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of 2.32 on 1xBet

First-half draw, at odds of 2.41 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Galatasaray 2-2 Liverpool

Galatasaray 2-2 Liverpool Goalscorers prediction: Galatasaray: Victor Osimhen (x2); Liverpool: Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike

The Champions League round of 16 begins in Istanbul with an early afternoon kick-off. Liverpool face a long 2,700-kilometre journey to the Turkish city, where Galatasaray wait for them. The hosts reached this stage after a thrilling 7-5 aggregate win over Juventus in the play-offs.

Five of those strikes against the Bianconeri came on home turf, where they're undefeated in 44 of their last 46 competitive matches (W33, D11). Galatasaray's previous loss at Rams Park was in late December, when Royale Union SG beat them in the Champions League.

Liverpool did not need the play-offs because they had a strong three-game winning run during the league phase. The Reds have lost only three of their last 23 games across all competitions, all against Premier League sides.

Arne Slot's team lost 1-0 to Galatasaray during a difficult period earlier this season. That result means Liverpool have won only one of their last five meetings with the Turkish giants. Additionally, the Reds have never won an away match against Galatasaray in three previous attempts.

This is the first time Galatasaray have reached the Champions League knockout rounds since the 2013/14 season. They will aim to capitalise on their incredible home form and the loud crowd to secure victory, or at least a draw, before the return leg.

Probable lineups for Galatasaray vs Liverpool

Galatasaray expected lineup: Cakir, Boey, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs, Torreira, Lemina, Sane, Sara, Yilmaz, Osimhen

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Robertson, van Dijk, Konate, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike

Double chance for the hosts

Galatasaray were superb in their play-off comeback against Juventus. Despite trailing at half-time after Gabriel Sara's opening goal was cancelled out, the Lions scored four times in the second half to win 5-2.

They have won their last three competitive games after a short two-match winless period. Their most recent result was a hard-fought 1-0 victory against local rivals Besiktas. They will be excited to return to their home stadium, where they have been almost perfect lately.

Liverpool come into this game with mixed results. They recently beat Wolves 3-1 in the FA Cup, avenging a 2-1 league loss to the same team just a few days earlier. That loss showed some weaknesses in the Reds' defence.

Additionally, Victor Osimhen could be the player who decides this match. In the Champions League alone, the Nigerian marksman has recorded seven goals and two assists in eight matches. If he receives adequate support from his teammates, Galatasaray could take a lead with them to Anfield for the second leg.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool Prediction 1: Galatasaray to win or draw, at odds of 2.09 on 1xBet

Goals to flow at Rams Park

The last match at Rams Park was very entertaining as Galatasaray beat Juventus 5-2, showcasing their offensive prowess. The Lions have scored at least three goals in eight of their previous 13 home games in Europe.

They have netted 20 goals in their last five home matches, though they have also conceded in five of their last six. Despite a leaky backline, they won each of those home encounters. Furthermore, eight of Galatasaray's last ten matches produced over 2.5 goals.

Liverpool have also seen at least three goals in four of their last five competitive matches. The six-time European champions have scored in 13 consecutive games, with their last blank coming against Arsenal in the Premier League in early January.

Both clubs have excellent attacking players, which suggests a high-scoring first leg at Rams Park. Backing over 3.5 goals offers good value here.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool Prediction 2: Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of 2.32 on 1xBet

Opening half stalemate

Liverpool have not drawn any of their last 29 Champions League games, winning 21. However, five of their last seven matches across all competitions have stood goalless at half-time, including both recent games against Wolves.

Galatasaray have taken the lead in each of their last three competitive matches. The last time they were behind at the break was in the return leg against Juventus, following a Manuel Locatelli penalty.

During their league phase game, Victor Osimhen's early penalty gave Galatasaray a 1-0 lead. Liverpool failed to score an equaliser, leading to their first meeting in nearly 20 years ending in defeat.

Galatasaray might look to open the scoring again, but Liverpool will want to avoid another loss and keep the tie close before the second leg at Anfield. The statistics suggest the opening 45 minutes could be quite tense and low-scoring.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool Prediction 3: First-half draw, at odds of 2.41 on 1xBet

