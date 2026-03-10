Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting predictions: Another scalp for the Norwegians

Our betting expert expects the hosts to give Sporting a tough time on Wednesday. They are likely to take a result back to Portugal for the second leg.

Best bets for Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting

Overs/unders - Over 2.5 at odds of 1.66 on 1xBet

Double chance - Bodo/Glimt Draw at odds of 1.54 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Kasper Hogh at odds of 2.65 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Sporting

Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Sporting Goalscorers prediction: Bodo/Glimt: Kasper Hogh, Jens Hauge; Sporting: Luis Suarez

Norwegian surprise package Bodo/Glimt have already made history by qualifying for the Champions League last-16 for the first time. The hosts saw off Inter Milan in both legs of the playoffs and set up a clash with the Portuguese champions. Kjetil Knutsen’s men enter this game on the back of some excellent form.

Bodo claimed a 2-1 win over the weekend in the Norwegian Cup, their first piece of domestic action in 2026. The Yellow Horde aim to become the fifth club outside of Europe’s top five leagues to win five consecutive UCL matches this century. Considering their wins against Inter and Man City at the Aspmyra Stadion, the home side are worth backing.

Sporting were not expected to finish in the top eight during the league phase of the competition. A hard-fought 3-2 victory away to Athletic Bilbao on the final matchday allowed them to squeeze into seventh place. That ended a six-game winless run away from home in the UCL.

Rui Borges’s men head to the Arctic Circle on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Braga over the weekend. The result left them four points off first-placed FC Porto. However, they’ll need to switch focus quickly if they are to make it to the next round.

Predicted lineups for Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting

Bodo/Glimt expected lineup: Haikin, Sjovold, Bjortuft, Gundersen, Bjorkan, Evjen, Berg, Fet, Blomberg, Hauge, Hogh

Sporting expected lineup: Silva, Fresneda, Diomande, Inacio, Reis, Hjulmund, Morita, Catamo, Braganca, Trincao, Suarez

First leg set for high-scoring drama

Bodo/Glimt haven’t held back offensively in this competition. They’ve scored 19 goals in 10 games, averaging just under two goals per game. However, they also conceded 17 goals in that run of matches, which indicates Sporting can get through.

Knutsen’s troops failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their eight league-phase fixtures. Sporting scored 17 goals across their eight matches, averaging 2.13 goals per game. The Portuguese champions are more than capable of finding the back of the net here.

It’s worth noting that 10 of Glimt’s last 11 UCL matches saw both teams score and more than two goals in total. Eight of Sporting’s last 10 matches featured more than two goals, which is likely to continue in Wednesday’s first leg.

Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting Betting Tip 1: Overs/unders - Over 2.5 at odds of 1.66 on 1xBet

Sporting’s away woes meet Glimt’s home fire

The home side have already shown a fearless style of football, especially when they’re at home. Their triumphs over Man City, Atletico Madrid, and Inter Milan will give them confidence heading into Wednesday night. Defeating three of Europe’s top clubs will only serve as encouragement before this crucial first leg.

The visitors failed to win any of their first three away trips in this competition, extending a six-match winless run on the road. Still, they hope their most recent away success can motivate them up north. Sporting have faced Norwegian opposition six times previously, and they won five of those encounters.

However, the Yellow Horde aren’t an easy side to face, especially at home. They won both of their previous matches against Portuguese opposition. Furthermore, they are on a run of five wins in a row, which means they’re likely to snatch something from the first leg.

Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Bodo/Glimt Draw at odds of 1.54 on 1xBet

Bodo’s frontman to lead the attack

Knutsen has had no concerns with his attacking options in the Champions League. Jens Hauge has been incredible in supporting Kasper Hogh. He’s scored three goals in his last four UCL appearances and registered an assist. However, it's Hogh who is Bodo’s focal point and has been throughout this competition.

The 25-year-old has registered 22 goal involvements in 28 Eliteserien matches, including 17 goals and five assists. In the UCL, he’s notched up eight goal involvements in 12 matches this term. He’s scored four goals in his last four UCL appearances, adding two assists during that streak.

He came off the bench for a half-hour stint in the cup match over the weekend, and he secured another assist. Hogh’s brilliant form makes him a prime candidate to cause problems on Wednesday night.

Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Kasper Hogh at odds of 2.65 on 1xBet

+