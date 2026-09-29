Australia vs Brazil predictions: Hosts can mount pressure on Ancelotti

Our betting expert expects Brazil to respond to their underwhelming performance last time out by securing victory in the second match of the series.

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Best bets for Australia vs Brazil

Three-way handicap - Brazil to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.76 on bet9ja

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.79 on bet9ja

Anytime goalscorer - Nestory Irankunda at odds of 4.80 on bet9ja

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Australia 1-3 Brazil

Australia 1-3 Brazil Goalscorers prediction: Australia: Nestory Irankunda - Brazil: Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Estevao

Australia were just minutes away from recording just a second head-to-head win over Brazil on Friday. The Socceroos made life difficult for the visitors by taking the lead with 22 minutes of normal time remaining. The Selecao salvaged a draw in the 95th minute as their equaliser went in off the crossbar.

Despite conceding that late equaliser, Aussie head coach Tony Popovic wasn’t defeated by the result, considering the quality of the opponents. The coach is looking ahead to the AFC Asian Cup in January, so he is expected to give some younger players a chance in the upcoming fixture.

This is Australia’s final home game before that competition, but the good news is that they’re unbeaten at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

Patience among Brazilian fans with Carlo Ancelotti is wearing thin after he was viewed as capable of restoring the national team to their previous level. However, after the Selecao were outclassed by Norway in the World Cup Round of 16, it seems that his time is running out. After 18 matches at the helm, the Italian has the poorest record of any Brazil manager over the same number of games.

Brazil have failed to convince in recent matches, especially away from home, and the first game of the series was no exception. However, with the home side likely to rotate the team, the Selecao could capitalise and record another win over Australia.

Probable lineups for Australia vs Brazil

Australia expected lineup: Beach, Geria, Degenek, Adamson, Italiano, Yazbek, O’Neill, K. Boss, Velupillay, Irankunda, Younis

Brazil expected lineup: Souza, Matheuzinho, Marquinhos, Vitor Reis, Santos, Guimaraes, Danilo Santos, Estevao, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior, Endrick

Brazil’s quality should prove decisive

The home side are now winless in their last four outings, drawing each of the last three games inside regulation time. They have, however, remained unbeaten in all three games played at this stadium, recording two victories and a draw. Having only ever beaten Brazil once before, this will be an uphill task for them, particularly with the expected rotation of players.

Ancelotti’s men should step up for this second game and sort out their lack of efficiency in the final third. The Selecao are also winless in their recent two outings. They’ve won just four of their last 16 away games, not considering neutral territory. However, the South Americans should come good here with a more settled performance.

The five-time World Cup winners boast an incredible squad more than capable of winning convincingly. Brazil have already won six of the previous eight head-to-heads, with each of the last five wins arriving by two or more goals.

Australia vs Brazil Betting Tip 1: Three-way handicap - Brazil to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.76 on bet9ja

BTTS could be on the cards

Australia have already managed to breach Brazil’s defence. They recorded seven shots against the visitors, which isn’t a bad return against these opponents. In the end, the Aussies had two big chances and three shots on target, which shows they can get behind the visiting defence.

Brazil, meanwhile, recorded an xG (expected goals) of 1.24 compared to the hosts’ 0.61. That shows that the travelling party were excellent at creating opportunities, but not at finishing them. Ancelotti’s recent three outings saw his side concede at least once, while both teams found the back of the net in that run.

The same applies to Australia’s last two matches. Despite this fixture typically only producing goals for one side, that trend is changing, as we witnessed last week. Consequently, it wouldn’t be surprising if both teams got onto the scoresheet in this clash.

Australia vs Brazil Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.79 on bet9ja

The Aussies’ shining light

Nestory Irankunda was once expected to be the biggest star for the Australians in the World Cup. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder came onto the scene with Adelaide United when he scored eight goals and recorded six assists in 35 A-League matches in 2024/25. He secured eight goal contributions in 40 Championship appearances for Watford last season.

Irankunda is an exciting watch, especially with his quick turn of pace. He was by far Australia’s best player last week, taking three shots in total. However, his direct free-kick has attracted plenty of attention around the world.

It showed that Irankunda can produce something from dead-ball situations in addition to his free-flowing game. He’s been on a drought at his new club, Sporting CP in Portugal. That strike ended a five-game scoring drought, and Irankunda hopes it can give him the confidence to find the net again against Brazil.

Australia vs Brazil Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Nestory Irankunda at odds of 4.80 on bet9ja

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