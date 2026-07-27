Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad predictions: La Real edge to victory

Our betting expert expects Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Real Sociedad to edge past Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in a closely-fought contest in Walsall.

Best bets for Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad

Draw no bet - Real Sociedad to win at odds of 2.60 on Bet9ja

Over 3.5 total goals at odds of 2.70 on Bet9ja

Half-time result – draw at odds of 3.20 on Bet9ja

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Aston Villa 2-3 Real Sociedad

Aston Villa 2-3 Real Sociedad Goalscorers prediction: Aston Villa: Luka Lynch, Ross Barkley; Real Sociedad: Igor Zubeldia, Ander Barrenetxea, Carlos Soler

Aston Villa secured Champions League football last season by winning the Europa League and finishing fourth in the Premier League.

They returned to action after the World Cup break with a 5-0 thrashing of Walsall in their first pre-season friendly. Their real test came in Portugal over the weekend, where Porto edged past them 2-1 at the Estadio do Dragao.

That defeat ended Villa’s seven-match unbeaten run across all competitions, including friendlies. Real Sociedad, by contrast, enter this clash on the back of a first win in 10 matches. They defeated Wolves 2-1 in their third pre-season friendly.

La Real’s pre-season began with a 1-0 loss to Pau FC, followed by a 1-1 draw with Racing Santander. Their last competitive triumph dates back to the Copa del Rey final in mid-April.

Both sides have endured mixed results in their opening pre-season games. Villa are yet to hit their stride, while Real Sociedad can draw confidence from their latest win. The Spaniards are expected to edge a closely-fought contest.

Probable lineups for Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad

Aston Villa expected lineup: Ramos, Silva, Bednarek, Froholdt, Kiwior, Pepe, Rosario, Varela, Veiga, Gomes, Zaidu

Real Sociedad expected lineup: Marrero, Aguire, Aramburu, Herrera, Barrenetxea, Lopez, Martin, Ochieng, Oskarsson, Zakharyan, Zubeldia

Spanish side poised for success

Aston Villa proved their quality last Premier League season with consistent performances against the top sides. Unai Emery has also made good use of his squad depth during their opening two pre-season fixtures.

The Villans’ manager made 12 changes in their opening friendly, as well as 10 in the second. Yet, his side fell short against Porto, with none of the nine second-half substitutes making a telling impact.

Real Sociedad appear more match-ready, having started their pre-season earlier than Villa. However, they have struggled for consistency as well.

Real Sociedad will take encouragement from their 2-1 success against Wolves as Villa continue to test their younger players during pre-season. All of La Real’s friendlies have been closely contested, and this one promises the same.

Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad Prediction 1: Draw no bet - Real Sociedad to win at odds of 2.60 on Bet9ja

Full entertainment at the Bescot

Aston Villa are a scoring machine when in full flow, but their inefficiency showed in the 2-1 defeat to Porto. They have scored three or more goals in four of their last seven games, including friendlies.

Their second-string side impressed with a 5-0 thrashing of Walsall. They have now scored in eight consecutive matches.

None of Real Sociedad's last four games, including friendlies, have crossed the 3.5 mark. Yet, they possess a young squad brimming with goalscoring talent. Matarazzo’s side can be inconsistent away from home, but their recent win on the road will give them confidence.

Expect Real Sociedad to grab a goal or two before Villa respond. With the attacking options on display, this clash is expected to clear the 3.5 total goals mark.

Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad Prediction 2: Over 3.5 total goals at odds of 2.70 on Bet9ja

No breakthrough before the break

Aston Villa showed their attacking intent early against Walsall, netting three first-half goals in the 5-0 rout. Against Porto, they scored their only goal quite early, with Luka Lynch equalising in the 12th minute.

Villa asserted early dominance last season. However, they often struggled to maintain that intensity as the first half progressed, with 16 of their 38 league games level at the interval.

Real Sociedad follow a similar pattern. They conceded early to minnows Pau FC in their first friendly, then took a first-half lead in a 1-1 draw with Racing Santander. Their meeting with Wolves was also level at the break.

Both sides should start cautiously. Expect a first-half draw before the game opens up in the second period.

Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad Prediction 3: Half-time result – draw at odds of 3.20 on Bet9ja

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