South Africa vs Cameroon predictions: Bafana to pass biggest test yet

Our betting expert expects Bafana Bafana to edge out a tight affair in Rabat against the Indomitable Lions.

Best bets for South Africa vs Cameroon

South Africa to qualify at odds of 2.07 on Betway

Both teams to score at odds of 1.88 on Betway

Lyle Foster as anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.15 on Betway

Looking for more AFCON 2025 promotions? Discover everything you need to know about the Betway promo code and its benefits.

Time is ticking before the first whistle! Check out our in-depth Betway registration guide to start betting on AFCON.

Discover the top welcome bonuses for betting on the AFCON 2025.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: South Africa 2-1 Cameroon

Goalscorers Prediction: South Africa: Lyle Foster, Oswin Appollis - Cameroon: Bryan Mbeumo

South Africa were in fantastic form coming into the Africa Cup of Nations, and have got the job done at the tournament so far. A defeat to Egypt between their wins over Angola and Zimbabwe was a close affair, and they won’t fear Cameroon. Hugo Broos has been frustrated with some of his side’s defensive efforts, though, and they’ll have to be better in that regard this weekend.

The Indomitable Lions, meanwhile, have been effective if not dominant so far at AFCON 2025. Narrow wins over Gabon and Mozambique, either side of a draw with group winners, the Ivory Coast, saw them progress in second place. David Pagou will be very wary of the threat that Bafana Bafana pose.

Probable lineups for South Africa vs Cameroon

South Africa expected lineup: Williams, Mudau, Ngezana, Mbokazi, Modiba, Mokoena, Aubaas, Moremi, Mbule, Appollis, Foster

Cameroon expected lineup: Epassy, Boyomo, Nyamsi, Wooh, Nagida, Baleba, Kemen, Mbeumo, Namaso, Magri, Kofane

The underdog triumphs

South Africa haven’t shown their best at the Africa Cup of Nations so far, but have still looked good in large periods. They came into the tournament on a lengthy unbeaten run, and Egypt only just managed to end it in their Group B encounter.

With the knockouts now upon us, we think Bafana Bafana can progress even further.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Hugo Broos, either, with Sphephelo Sithole’s departure against Zimbabwe being tactical rather than because of any issue.

Cameroon, however, may be without their captain, Nouhou Tolo, after he picked up a hamstring injury against Mozambique… The Seattle Sounders stalwart would be a big loss if he were to miss the tie.

The Indomitable Lions have been far from convincing in Morocco, and though a tight game is expected, we’re backing Bafana. Broos has made them a very difficult side to beat, and they could upset the odds in Rabat.

South Africa vs Cameroon Bet 1: South Africa to qualify at odds of 2.07 on Betway

Defensive frailties on both sides

Neither side has looked particularly comfortable at the back so far at AFCON 2025. Bafana and the Cameroonians have had some ropey moments defensively, and both teams have scored in two of their three respective fixtures. Broos noted that his team switched off at points in the 3-2 win over Zimbabwe - they can’t afford to do that against the Central Africans.

There is attacking talent in both sides, and David Pagou will back his side to cause issues for Bafana at Al Medina Stadium. These two sides haven’t met for the best part of a decade, but clashes between them are notoriously close. In their nine meetings prior to this there’ve been five draws, and only one of the four wins has been by more than one goal.

The last time South Africa beat Cameroon in a competitive fixture was in 1996 - the year they won it. Bafana fans will no doubt be hoping for a repeat on both counts this month.

South Africa vs Cameroon Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.88 on Betway

That bit of Premier League quality

Lyle Foster has had a huge impact on his national team in Morocco so far. He didn’t have the easiest of times against Egypt - understandably - but the Burnley man contributed in a big way against both Angola and Zimbabwe. With two goals and two assists in three games, he’s a man in form.

Bafana do have other threats too, of course, with Oswin Appollis getting a couple so far as well. From a Cameroon perspectiv,e it’s difficult to pick a goalscorer by virtue of the fact that all their AFCON goals have been from different people - including an own goal from Mozambique.

As the man leading the line for South Africa, Foster is our goalscorer choice for this one. His confidence will be high, and he’s got real quality about him. The 25-year-old could be a real handful in Rabat.

South Africa vs Cameroon Bet 3: Lyle Foster as anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.15 on Betway