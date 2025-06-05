Scotland vs Iceland predictions: Value on Scudetto winner to score

Get three Scotland vs Iceland predictions and betting tips from our international football expert ahead of Friday’s friendly on 6th June at 20:45.

Best bets for Scotland vs Iceland

Both teams to score (yes) at odds of 1.94 with 1xBet

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.03 with 1xBet

Scott McTominay anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.75 with 1xBet

The Tartan Army should overcome Iceland 2-1 in this close season friendly.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Scotland entertain Iceland in the first of two end-of-season international friendlies under Steve Clarke. This will be the first meeting between the two nations since April 2009, during 2010 World Cup qualifying.

Clarke has selected a very young and inexperienced squad for these close season fixtures, though there are a few experienced players. Seven uncapped players are in the squad, alongside seasoned names like Grant Hanley, Andrew Robertson, Scott McTominay and John McGinn.

Scotland were humbled 3-0 on home soil by Greece in their last Nations League tie. However, prior to this, they had won their last three Nations League games, including those against Poland and Croatia.

Iceland travel to Glasgow, having lost four of their last five international games. They were humbled twice by Kosovo in the Nations League and lost 4-1 to Wales last November.

Since their surprise friendly win in England last June, Iceland have lost six of their last nine matches. In fact, their only victories during that run came against Montenegro, who have recently climbed above them to 73rd in the world rankings.

Probable lineups for Scotland vs Iceland

Scotland Expected Lineup: McCrorie; Robertson, Johnston, Patterson, Hanley, Gilmour, McGinn, McTominay, Ferguson, Conway, Hirst

Iceland Expected Lineup: Valdimarsson; Fridriksson, Johannesson, Ingason, Þórðarson, Willumsson, Helgason, Traustason, Þorsteinsson, Þorsteinsson, Oskarsson

Backing goals at both ends

Scotland have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three matches with Iceland. Meanwhile, six of Iceland’s last seven international games have featured goals for both sides. Four of Scotland’s eight previous fixtures have landed Both Teams to Score (Yes) bets.

With little on the line in terms of qualification for major competitions, there’s zero jeopardy in this friendly. However, that means both teams will be able to play with more freedom in the final third.

The bulk of Scotland’s defence will feature jaded players at the end of a gruelling 2024/25 domestic campaign. Steve Clarke is considering giving a rare start to either Robby McCrorie or Ciaran Slicker in goal, which could boost Iceland’s confidence to at least get on the scoresheet.

Scotland vs Iceland Bet 1: Both teams to score (yes) at odds of 1.94 with 1xBet

A sensible play with three or more

Six of Iceland’s last seven international matches have featured three or more goals scored. Meanwhile, five of Scotland’s last eight games have also had at least three goals.

The betting markets currently give just a 52.63% chance of Over 2.5 Goals landing on Friday. They may believe that this largely meaningless friendly will be light on attacking play, especially with most players entering their close season.

However, Iceland’s top division have just kicked off their 2025 campaign, so most of their squad will be fresh. Meanwhile, Scotland’s youthful and energetic squad will be itching to impress Steve Clarke, which makes us believe the contest will be more entertaining than the markets suggest.

Scotland vs Iceland Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.03 with 1xBet

McTominay great value to find the net

It’s been a remarkable 2024/25 season for Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay. After leaving Manchester United permanently for Napoli, the 28-year-old has become an integral part of Antonio Conte’s midfield.

McTominay has scored 12 goals in 34 Serie A appearances this season, including one that helped the Partenopei secure the Serie A title last month. He’s also been in prolific form for his country, scoring 11 goals in his last 23 Scotland appearances.

That’s a strike rate of 47.8%. The betting markets currently give McTominay a 37.04% chance of scoring against Iceland. This seems to be the top value play from our trio of Scotland vs Iceland predictions. Even if he only plays 45 minutes, his current swagger and desire to arrive late in opposition penalty areas make him a solid pick to score on Friday night.