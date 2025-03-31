Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Predictions: Madrid Reach the Final

We’ve got Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad predictions for this Cop del Rey clash. Our expert predicts an open affair.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Real Madrid to win and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.85 on 1xBet

Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet - No at odds of 1.66 on 1xBet

Vinicius Junior anytime scorer at odds of 2.30 on 1xBet

Real Madrid are expected to beat Real Sociedad 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

It’s a quick transition from La Liga to the Copa del Rey for Real Madrid and Real Sociedad.

Real lead this semi-final tie 1-0 ahead of this second leg. The winner will face either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the final.

Real Madrid are lagging behind in the La Liga title race, trailing Barcelona by three points. They’ve won five games in a row, however, and are good value to see it through here. Doing so would secure only a second Copa del Rey final appearance in the last 11 seasons.

Sociedad marked their return to action from the international break by beating Real Valladolid. That victory ended their six-match winless run in all competitions. It was a run which started with their first-leg semi-final defeat. They haven’t reached the Copa del Rey final since 2019/20.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad:

Real Madrid Expected Lineup: Lunin, Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Garcia, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham, Vinicius, Mbappe, Rodrygo

Real Sociedad Expected Lineup: Remiro, Traore, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Lopez, Zubimendi, Olasagasti, Marin, Kubo, Oyarzabal, Gomez

Sociedad Face a Tough Task at the Bernabeu

Turning around a one-goal deficit is likely to be tough for Sociedad. That’s especially true with this game coming at the Bernabeu. They have just 90 minutes to make up for the deficit, which is likely to lead to an all-out attacking approach.

In their efforts to get back into the tie, Sociedad will be forced to take risks, and that could expose them to counter-attacks. That’s something Real could take advantage of. With the pace of Mbappe, Vinicius and Rodrygo on the break, Sociedad could be heavily punished for over-committing.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti managed to rest several players in the weekend’s home win against Leganes. They should be fresh and ready for this clash. Madrid haven’t been beaten at home in 2025 yet, winning eight of their nine such games.

Seven of those eight wins also saw over 2.5 goals, so entertainment isn’t usually in short supply. Sociedad’s need for goals should only play into this being a spectacle for the neutrals.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Bet 1: Real Madrid to win and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.85 on 1xBet

Leaky Real Madrid Defence

Recent criticism surrounding Real Madrid has focused on their inability to keep a clean sheet. This issue is particularly noticeable at home, where Real have shut the opposition out in just one of their nine 2025 home games.

They were breached twice at the weekend by a struggling Leganes side. Their last clean sheet came seven games ago against Sociedad. Sociedad themselves will have to take a more attacking approach here. That could well see Madrid breached again if the pressure becomes too much.

Imanol Alguacil’s side have scored 12 goals across their last eight visits to the Bernabeu. They hit the back of the net in seven of those eight games, so they have proven they are capable of scoring on this ground.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Bet 2: Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet - No at odds of 1.66 on 1xBet

Vinicius Marks His Return

After being rested at the weekend and starting from the bench, Vinicius should be fresh for this clash.

Sociedad’s attacking approach here opens up a whole new world of value in Real’s attackers. The pace they have on the break could be a lethal weapon that they could exploit here.

Vinicius has netted three goals in his last seven appearances against Sociedad. His last two goals against them were both the first of the game. Vinicius to score first is priced much more generously.

His last five goals for club or country have all come in home games too. That hints he tends to excel in familiar surroundings.