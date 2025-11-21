PSG vs Le Havre predictions: Business-like Parisiens to march on

PSG are currently dealing with plenty of injury concerns, but they are still expected to get the job done against Le Havre.

+

Best bets for PSG vs Le Havre

Both teams to score - no - at odds of 1.628 on 1xBet

Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.734 on 1xBet

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.952 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - PSG 2-0 Le Havre

Goalscorers Prediction - PSG: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola

Paris Saint-Germain have not played at their best very often this season, but they still sit at the top of the table. A crucial and dramatic victory over Lyon before the break created a small gap over Marseille, and they’ll want to maintain that distance. They’re unbeaten in seven Ligue 1 games ahead of this tie.

Le Havre, meanwhile, are in decent form, having gone unbeaten in their last four matches ahead of their visit to the Parc des Princes. They’re not scoring plenty, but have lost just twice since the start of September, and only once in their last eight. They aim to frustrate PSG, but have lost every time they’ve faced one of the current top six this season.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Le Havre

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hernandez, Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz, Barcola, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia

Le Havre expected lineup: Diaw, Nego, Sangante, Lloris, Zouaoui, Seko, Toure, Ndiaye, Khadra, Mambimbi, Soumare

PSG still dominant despite injury concerns

PSG are likely to be without both of their fullbacks, as Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, who are recovering from injuries. On top of that, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele are also unavailable. So, the hosts are far from full strength, but they still have plenty of quality players.

Clean sheets haven’t been a regular occurrence lately, with just three in their last seven league games, but they could secure one here. So far, Le Havre have scored more than once in only three of their 12 games, and PSG will be confident of preventing them from doing so again. Despite missing some defenders, the home side are a strong outfit.

Meanwhile, the visitors have Andy Logbo and Mbwana Samatta, who are uncertain to play due to injury. With only 13 goals scored in 12 games, Les Ciel et Marine are amongst the lowest-scoring teams in the division. They’ll have to be at their best to find a way to score against Luis Enrique’s men.

A professional display

This season, PSG have taken a more business efficient approach. They’ve scored 3+ goals six times across their 17 games in all competitions, and 4+ just three times. They’ve also lost only twice, though, and one of those was against Bayern Munich.

So, given the players missing, we may not see the Parisiens put Le Havre to the sword - but we are expecting them to win. They still have more than enough attacking quality to defeat Didier Digard’s men, even if they have to spend time breaching their defence.

Les Rouge-et-Bleu average two goals per game in Ligue 1 after 12 matches and are likely to maintain that average.

Kvaratskhelia to step up

Enrique may be without Ballon d’Or winner Dembele and the exciting talent of Doue, but he’s not short of options. Goncalo Ramos has five goals this season, and Bradley Barcola has four - the latter could return this weekend, too, after being rested against Lyon. Midfielders such as Joao Neves and Vitinha have seven goals between them as well.

Ramos is seen as the bookies’ favourite to get on the scoresheet here, but we’re looking at Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as a value pick. He’s got nine G/A so far if the Club World Cup is included, and one of each in his last two league games. With others out, the Georgian is likely to perform well and score.