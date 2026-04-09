Palace vs Liverpool predictions: Three tips as Reds’ streak continues

The Reds just seem to keep finding ways to win, and we expect them to do so again at Selhurst Park when they face the Eagles.

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Best bets for Palace vs Liverpool

Liverpool to win at odds of 1.95 on 1xBet

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.78 on 1xBet

Mo Salah to score or assist at odds of 2.28 on 1xBet

Liverpool are expected to win 3-2 against Palace.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Crystal Palace welcome Liverpool to Selhurst Park in the middle of a 17-game unbeaten run that has propelled them to fifth place in the Premier League. Oliver Glasner’s work with the Eagles has been fantastic, and they’ve found their attacking form, having scored seven goals in four games. They also happen to be the only team to have beaten the Reds this season, albeit after a penalty shootout in the Community Shield.

Arne Slot’s side, meanwhile, have become unstoppable. They’ve won seven games in a row since Palace pipped them to silverware last month, and are flying high at the top of the table. The Reds have scored 2+ goals in all of their last three matches in three different competitions, and have been fierce this season.

Probable lineups for Palace vs Liverpool

Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr, Kamada, Mateta

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Isak

Reds’ unstoppable attack

Liverpool’s season is going just like many thought it would. They’ve got frailties at the back, but are a nightmare to deal with at the other end of the pitch. The Reds are operating a ‘score more than you’ policy, and it’s paying off.

Their defence has been breached six times in eight games this term. Yet, they have not once emerged victorious in 90 minutes. Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid all breached the Reds’ backline twice, but none of them could avoid defeat - they’re too dangerous up front.

It’s no surprise, really, with the likes of Mo Salah, Hugo Ekitike, Cody Gakpo and now Alexander Isak in their arsenal. Crystal Palace will have their hands full, and know first-hand how difficult the visitors are to stop. Slot’s men should find a way.

Palace vs Liverpool Bet 1: Liverpool to win at odds of 1.95 on 1xBet

There are goals in this one

Palace are no pushovers, however. Jean-Philippe Mateta is already on four goals for the season, and Ismaila Sarr has three. The latter has been passed fit to play, providing a big boost for the Eagles, and Liverpool’s backline will be troubled.

Glasner must be delighted with his defence so far this season, with the team only conceding two in five Premier League games. However, they’ll face their biggest test this weekend. The last team to keep a clean sheet against the Reds was Paris Saint-Germain back in March.

Six of Liverpool’s eight matches this season across all competitions have ended with over 2.5 goals scored. We expect that to become seven in nine. Expect the home side to hold their own and respond in kind.

Palace vs Liverpool Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.78 on 1xBet

The Egyptian King to get on the scoresheet

Mo Salah turned 33 this summer, but is showing no signs of slowing down. After his exploits last season helped guide Liverpool to the title, he has started the 2025/26 season in top form. He’s got six goals and assists in seven matches, including four in his last three.

He heads to London as a man in form once again, and he’ll be out to try and make up for the defeat at Wembley where he missed his penalty. He’s not even close to being Liverpool’s only threat - Hugo Ekitike is already on five goals this season - but he remains the Reds’ main man.

Salah is one of 14 players from Anfield who have got a direct goal contribution over the course of 2025/26 so far. It would come as no surprise if that list grew further over the weekend.