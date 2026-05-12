Premier League top six odds: Why Brighton aren’t worth backing

The Seagulls have the easier fixtures, but after their inconsistent season, we’re backing the in-form Cherries to get the job done.

Premier League Top Six Odds Bournemouth 1.71 Brighton and Hove Albion 2.50

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Discover our top suggested bookmakers for superior odds and generous promotions: Betano, Bet9ja, 1xBet and Betwinner are globally trusted industry leaders in Nigeria that you should explore today!

Want to know more about Nigeria's best betting sites, each featuring top-tier security and the most competitive markets?

Find out about other trusted betting sites offering top welcome bonuses instantly available to all new players across Nigeria.

If you are seeking expert analysis to drive better results and need highly qualitative betting tips, check our popular Bets of the Week predictions page for carefully researched picks.

Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola has done a brilliant job with Bournemouth this season. Consequently, they’re destined for their highest-ever league finish. They continued to build on their ninth-place finish last season and should secure European football for the first time. Iraola will move on at the end of the campaign, but the Spaniard will be eager to finish on a high.

Despite having to face Manchester City next, before ending their campaign at Nottingham Forest, they’re favourites for sixth place. They’re on a 16-game unbeaten streak as they head into the final two matches, with an average of two points per game in that period. Only City and Manchester United (both 2.13) have performed better.

The Cherries have beaten the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, and Fulham recently - so confidence will be sky high. They also have a 10-day break between fixtures before hosting the Citizens, so they will be feeling fresh. The men from Dorset beat City in the reverse fixture, so they will be backing themselves at home.

Facing Forest at the City Ground just got easier as well. The Tricky Trees have avoided relegation and have had an arduous campaign. They could well have nothing but pride to play for by the time Bournemouth visit.

While the Cherries have tougher fixtures on paper, we expect them to secure enough points to clinch a Europa League spot.

Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion have had a bit of an inconsistent season in 2025/26. They’ve had really good spells and really bad ones, but are still in with a chance at European qualification. They face Leeds United and Manchester United in their final two games, hoping that Bournemouth slip up.

The Seagulls actually have better goal difference than their top-six challenger, but remain two points behind. Even if the Cherries secure four points from six, Brighton are aware that two victories will secure qualification. It won’t be simple, but after winning seven of their last 10, they’re unlikely to give up hope.

A crucial 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers got them back on track after losing to Newcastle United, too. Up next is a trip to Elland Road, but Leeds are already safe, so they could take it easy. The Red Devils could have third spot wrapped up by the final day as well, so they also may not have much to play for.

Examining recent form, though, it’s Bournemouth who have the advantage. Where they’ve picked up two points per game over the last 16 matches, Brighton have 1.56. The Cherries have also scored more and conceded fewer in that time frame, so Fabian Hürzeler’s men are playing catch-up.

Brighton can finish relatively strongly, especially given the lack of jeopardy for their opponents. However, they’re unlikely to leapfrog Bournemouth.

+