How to bet on the Premier League following an extended international break

Several of the leading contenders have been hit by fresh fitness blows ahead of a key weekend that includes Manchester City’s trip to Liverpool.

Premier League goalscorer markets Odds Bukayo Saka to score anytime vs Leeds 2.40 Dominik Szoboszlai to score anytime vs Manchester City Not available Rayan Cherki to score anytime vs Liverpool Not available

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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Arsenal’s growing list of injuries

Arsenal’s Premier League title odds have shortened considerably during the international break. However, that’s simply a result of Manchester City being found guilty of 114 of their 115 charges.

Aside from the situation at the Etihad Stadium, the Gunners have plenty of fresh problems which cast doubt on their own credentials. They’ve been hit harder by injuries during the international break than any of their main title rivals.

Kai Havertz was injured during Germany’s opening clash with the Netherlands and missed the remaining games. The 27-year-old has netted twice in the Premier League this term and has been preferred to Viktor Gyökeres up front.

The Swede may now get an opportunity. He impressed in the Nations League, with four goals in as many games. However, having played 345 minutes for his country, fatigue could be an issue for the striker.

Christos Tzolis is another Arsenal attacking player who picked up an injury on international duty. A hamstring issue may rule out the Greek winger against Leeds.

There are also defensive problems for Arteta. William Saliba remains sidelined, while Ezri Konsa picked up an injury on England duty. Declan Rice has also been struggling on the fitness front, which leaves the Gunners potentially missing several key players on Saturday.

That could be a concern heading into a busy period of the season. With several key players potentially unavailable, Arsenal could lack creativity in the short term. However, most of their injuries should clear up over the next fortnight.

Bukayo Saka is the player most likely to step up against Leeds. He has netted in three of his five Premier League appearances this term.

The winger benefited from a rest in England’s final Nations League match against Czechia, following his brace in Croatia. That should leave Saka fresh for the game against Daniel Farke’s side. He seems to offer value as an anytime goalscorer bet with an implied probability of 38%.

Attacking doubts for Liverpool ahead of crunch clash

The standout fixture this weekend is unquestionably Manchester City’s trip to a hostile Anfield. The match will tell us plenty about how Arne Slot’s players are going to respond to the off-field uncertainty.

It’s also a crunch clash for Liverpool and the biggest test yet of their progress under Andoni Iraola. A statement victory could launch their title challenge, while defeat would leave the Reds well off the pace.

Like Arsenal, Liverpool have also been impacted by an extended three-week international window. With Hugo Ekitike already injured, they really needed Alexander Isak to come through the Nations League matches unscathed.

The striker is second only to Erling Haaland with four goals in five Premier League appearances this term. However, he pulled out of the Sweden camp with a thigh issue and is a major doubt for the visit of City. The same goes for Cody Gakpo, who picked up an injury on duty with the Netherlands.

That could leave the Reds short of attacking options on Sunday, making Liverpool difficult to back for the win. They’re yet to win at Anfield in the Premier League this term, with room for improvement in defence.

In terms of their goal threat against Manchester City, Bradley Barcola will need to shine if Gakpo and Isak miss out. However, he’s yet to score in five appearances since a summer move from PSG.

A more attractive anytime goalscorer option at a higher price is Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungarian is a big-game performer who frequently delivers when it matters most. He has netted in two of his past four outings against City.

Each of Liverpool’s last three goals in this fixture has been scored or assisted by Szoboszlai. Despite featuring heavily in the Nations League, the midfielder looks good with an implied probability of 20% that he scores this weekend.

Manchester City looking for Cherki to shine following Haaland scare

After netting 27 times in 35 league appearances last term, Haaland has been the main goal threat for Manchester City. He has struck seven times in six appearances in all competitions for his club this season. The 26-year-old leads the way in the English top flight with 20 shots and 4.43 xG (expected goals).

Haaland continued his hot streak with three goals in his first two Nations League outings for Norway. However, he wasn’t at his best in the following two games.

The Premier League’s top scorer took only two shots on Matchday 3 against Wales, failing to score and generating just 0.35 xG. He was then forced to leave the pitch after 67 minutes against Portugal last time out.

Despite an initial injury scare, Haaland should be ready to play at Anfield. However, the muscle fatigue he is dealing with could again hamper his performance after two sub-par displays for Norway.

The issue also highlights how City may need to rest Haaland over the coming weeks. That will leave them needing other players to step up and contribute goals.

Rayan Cherki is one player who could do that. The Frenchman is averaging 2.4 key passes per game in the Premier League, but has plenty to offer besides his creativity. He has already netted three times in five league outings this term.

With an average of 1.8 shots per game, Cherki also ranks second for attempts in the Manchester City squad. He looks to offer value at much longer odds than Haaland to get on the scoresheet at Anfield.

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