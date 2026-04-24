Is now the ideal time to back Mo Salah during his Liverpool swansong?

Arne Slot’s forward line is still hampered by injury. With Ekitike out and Isak not yet fully fit, Salah can still end his Anfield career on a high.

Mo Salah Betting Markets Odds Anytime Goalscorer vs Crystal Palace 2.40 First Goalscorer vs Crystal Palace 5.60 2+ Shots on Target 2.00 To Score or Assist 1.45

Odds courtesy of Bet9ja. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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Distracted Crystal Palace offers opportunity for Salah

When Liverpool spent almost £200m on the signings of Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak last summer, the departure of Mohamed Salah was expected. With only one month of the season remaining, the Egyptian forward has decided to leave Anfield. This is despite his expensive replacements struggling to replicate his impact.

Ekitike scored 17 goals this season before suffering a knee injury so severe that it could keep him sidelined until next year. Isak has also missed large periods of the campaign through injury, and he is significantly short of his best form.

Despite Salah playing a sort of side role this season, he’s still scored 7 in 21 starts and registered 13 goal contributions in the league. This weekend could see Salah start the match and begin his final period at Anfield.

Their opponents are Crystal Palace, who are likely to be heavily distracted by their Conference League semi-final clash with Shakhtar Donetsk. The first leg is just five days after this away match at Anfield.

Oliver Glasner’s side are just three games away from clinching their first major European trophy. It would be the perfect departure for Glasner, whose contract expires at the Selhurst Park club this summer.

Therefore, the temptation for Glasner to rotate his squad and protect key players from injury at Anfield will be strong.

Salah has played the full 90 minutes of Liverpool’s last two league games, and he scored in both contests. This includes a crucial finish in the Merseyside derby at Everton.

It’s also worth noting that Salah has a solid scoring record against Palace. He’s scored nine times in 17 appearances against the Eagles, registering 14 goal contributions in total.

That’s a goal contribution strike rate of 82.35%. Yet we can back him to score or assist this weekend at a probability of only 55.56%.

Backing Salah to score first or anytime, or even to assist, will offer considerably more value than backing Liverpool in the match result market this weekend. This match begins a run of three games at Anfield, during which Salah will be highly motivated to conclude his career with the club in strong form.

Looking back at Salah’s most important goals in a Liverpool shirt

Salah has enjoyed an extraordinary Liverpool career. In 312 Premier League appearances, he amassed 191 goals for the Reds. He has been particularly prolific for Liverpool in European competitions as well, averaging more than one goal every two games.

His most iconic goal contributions for Liverpool include his excellent solo effort in the 2018 Champions League semi-final against Roma. The goal against his former club effectively secured their place in the UCL final.

The following season, Salah’s dramatic penalty against Tottenham in the UCL final set Liverpool on their way to a sixth Champions League trophy.

The 2019-20 title-winning campaign was equally memorable for Salah. His relentless consistency under Jurgen Klopp led the Reds to their first league title in three decades.

Salah is one of Liverpool’s greatest stars of the modern era. He’s won four Premier League Golden Boots, equalling the record of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

With only 270 minutes left to play at Anfield, Salah will be eager to seal his legacy starting this weekend. Playing against a distracted Palace side, the odds could well be in his favour.

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