France chase Nations League and Euro 2028 success under Zidane

France are arguably the most gifted national team in the world. Yet, they underachieved in the 2026 World Cup semis. Can Zidane get Les Bleus playing?

France National Team Outright Betting Markets Odds France to win 26-27 Nations League 3.75 France to win Euro 2028 5.00

Odds courtesy of bet9ja. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Discover our top suggested bookmakers for superior odds and generous promotions: Betano, Bet9ja, 1xBet and Betwinner are globally trusted industry leaders in Nigeria that you should explore today!

Want to know more about Nigeria's best betting sites, each featuring top-tier security and the most competitive markets?

Find out about other trusted betting sites offering top welcome bonuses instantly available to all new players across Nigeria.

If you are seeking expert analysis to drive better results and need highly qualitative betting tips, check our popular Bets of the Week predictions page for carefully researched picks.

Didier Deschamps spent 14 years in charge of the France national team. He won the World Cup in 2018, reached the final again in 2022 and lifted the 2020-21 Nations League. In doing so, he set the bar for any successor firmly at trophy level.

Deschamps had always planned to walk away after the 2026 World Cup. Unfortunately, the manner of France's exit - a flat 2-0 semi-final defeat to Spain - left obvious room for improvement.

Zinedine Zidane has stepped up to fill the vacancy on a four-year contract. He was able to get the very best out of a star-studded Real Madrid team. Zidane steered them to three consecutive Champions League triumphs between 2016 and 2018.

Now, he has a similarly gifted group at his disposal. If Zidane can get the best out of these players, Les Bleus have the potential to dominate both European and world football once again.

Zidane inherits France’s most gifted generation

France are arguably the most talented national team in the world. The 2026 World Cup did nothing to undermine that. Kylian Mbappé won the Golden Boot with 10 goals, while Michael Olise's seven assists were the most in the competition.

Ousmane Dembélé, the current holder of the Ballon d'Or, is also in the squad. Bradley Barcola and Désiré Doué offer further quality in forward areas.

France scored 10 goals across five knockout matches. That shows they have more than enough firepower to win major tournaments.

The problem was at the other end. France conceded eight goals across those same five knockout fixtures. There was a clear lack of control when Spain beat them 2-0 in the semi-finals.

The 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place play-off underlined the same point in a different way. Their attacking talent has never been the issue, but controlling games in midfield has been problematic, particularly against stronger opposition. That is precisely the problem Zidane aims to fix.

Zidane’s comments upon taking the role suggest a targeted appointment rather than a convenient next job. He described the France role as a dream and insisted it was the only one he wanted. The former Real boss turned down club offers across his five years out of management. He arrives invested in this cycle, not simply returning to a dugout for the sake of it.

The Nations League will tell us plenty, quickly. France are in 2026-27 League A Group 1 alongside Turkey, Belgium and Italy.

They begin away in Istanbul on 25 September before travelling to Belgium three days later. Italy visit on 2 October, with Belgium the visitors on 5 October. Belgium and Italy add real depth to the group.

An away trip to Turkey is difficult enough to make the opener more than a formality. Nevertheless, Zidane has the quality at his disposal to win the group and reach the knockout stages.

He also arrives with a reputation that few managers can match. Those three straight Champions League titles remain the defining line on his CV. He averaged a trophy every 24 games in charge at Real Madrid. On that evidence, his France side will be chasing silverware from the outset.

Why Zidane’s arrival creates value in the Nations League and Euro 2028 markets

France always feature near the top of the betting for any major tournament. The underlying numbers explain why.

Between March 2025 and July 2026, France played 22 matches and recorded 16 wins, one draw and five defeats. They scored 58 goals during that period, finishing with a goal difference of +28.

They also ranked fourth for goals scored in the 2024-25 Nations League with 20, behind only Spain, Germany and Portugal. This is not a side rebuilding or trying to climb back into contention. They already have the talent.

What was missing was control, and that is where fresh ideas should take France up a gear. Zidane has won 104 of his 149 matches as a manager, with a stunning win rate of 69.8%.

Zidane managed a Real Madrid attack containing Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale. His reputation has never rested on one rigid tactical system. Instead, it’s built on adapting to the strengths of his squad and keeping elite players aligned under pressure.

From a betting perspective, Zidane's arrival is an exciting prospect given the attacking talent he now has available. France already possess the firepower; the challenge is bringing greater structure and balance.

The market has already responded. France sit among the leaders for the 2026-27 Nations League. This suggests bookmakers believe Zidane can make an immediate difference to a side that fell short of the same competition's latter stages last time out.

Euro 2028 is a longer-term proposition and not every market has priced it yet. However, the prices available suggest the market expects Zidane's appointment to deliver immediate success rather than simply provide stability.

Spain are the main rivals in both competitions, which is no great surprise. Their ability to control midfield was the decisive factor in that World Cup semi-final.

However, France have greater strength in depth than La Roja. Zidane is expected to reshape the French midfield. He’ll bring a balance that ensures any future midfield battles with the Spaniards won’t be so one-sided again.

The caveat is worth stating plainly. At this point, you’re backing France with projection rather than proof.

There is no evidence yet of how Zidane will change France on the pitch. The 6-4 loss to England was a reminder that attacking quality alone does not settle the biggest matches.

France look like a side to keep firmly on the outright radar rather than one to back blindly at any price. The upcoming round of Nations League matches will provide an early answer. Les Bleus should stay prominent in winner discussions throughout.

+