Champions League Matchday 4 bets: Five goal markets to consider

The Champions League has delivered goals at an exceptional rate this season. Matchday 4 offers several unique betting opportunities.

Market Selection Odds Galatasaray vs Stuttgart Over 3.5 goals 1.96 Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Both teams to score & Over 2.5 goals 1.49 Barcelona vs Aston Villa Both teams to score 1.49 Villarreal vs PSG Both teams to score & Over 2.5 goals 1.53 Feyenoord vs Inter Milan Both teams to score & Over 2.5 goals 1.58

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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Galatasaray vs Stuttgart - Over 3.5 goals

Galatasaray’s Champions League matches in this campaign have been goal-laden affairs, making their upcoming match against Stuttgart an appealing option for bettors anticipating another high-scoring encounter. There’ve been a minimum of four goals in all three of Gala’s league phase matches so far.

Their most recent outing produced a 4-2 victory over Lille, which further underlined their attacking threat. Stuttgart, meanwhile, are managed by Sebastian Hoeneß, whose attacking approach should help create an open contest. Their Champions League matches have averaged three goals per game this season, with Stuttgart scoring an average of 2.33 goals per 90.

Stuttgart’s xG stands at 2.0 per 90 minutes, which shows their potential to threaten Galatasaray’s defence. The broader competition statistics strengthen the case for goals, as the league phase has averaged 4.10 goals per game after three matchdays.

That average is well above last season’s average of 3.38 goals per game. That trend makes a high-scoring encounter worth considering.

Over 2.5 goals is a reasonable option, but backing over 3.5 goals offers a more ambitious alternative. With Galatasaray consistently involved in goal-heavy matches and Stuttgart capable of creating chances, bettors can consider backing at least four goals.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich - Both teams to score & Over 2.5 goals

Atletico Madrid have scored in all three of their Champions League matches this season, which is a positive sign. Meanwhile, Bayern’s formidable attack makes this game an interesting prospect for goal markets. Since the start of the 2025/26 campaign, Bayern’s European matches have averaged 4.59 goals per game.

Both teams have scored in 14 of Bayern’s 17 matches during that period. This shows their attacking output has not always been matched by defensive consistency. Atletico’s matches have also featured plenty of goals.Their 19 Champions League games since the start of last season have averaged 3.68 goals per match. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals have landed in 12 of those 19 fixtures (63%).

The scoring records of both sides further strengthen the case. Die Roten have scored in all 17 of their Champions League matches since the start of last term, averaging 3.12 goals per game going forward. Atleti have scored in all nine of their Champions League matches at home over the same period, recording an average of 2.67 goals per game.

These figures suggest both sides have the attacking quality to find the net. Although Diego Simeone’s defensive organisation could make it difficult for the Bavarians, the visitors’ scoring record and the hosts’ home output point towards a free-scoring match. Backing both teams to score alongside over 2.5 goals is a reasonable option for bettors expecting an open encounter.

Barcelona vs Aston Villa - Both teams to score

Barcelona’s attacking numbers have been impressive in the opening months of the season, but their defensive record leaves room for opponents to capitalise. Aston Villa arrive with a strong Champions League scoring record of their own, making both teams to score an appealing selection.

The Catalans have averaged 3.67 goals per game in the league phase so far. However, their attacking success has not been matched by defensive solidity, as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in the competition this season.

Unai Emery’s men, meanwhile, have scored 12 goals across their first three league phase matches. This demonstrates their ability to create chances and score against European opposition.

Since the start of last season, Barcelona have played 15 matches in the Champions League, with both teams scoring in 13. Those fixtures produced an average of 4.6 goals per 90 minutes, showing how frequently Barcelona’s European outings have been high-scoring.

Flick’s primary issue is keeping the opposition at bay. That could work in Villa’s favour, especially after scoring an average of four goals per game in this competition this season. Backing both teams to score focuses on the strongest statistical trend.

Villarreal vs PSG - Both teams to score & Over 2.5 goals

PSG’s attacking quality was evident in their 4-2 Champions League victory over Barcelona, but they have also conceded goals in this competition.

Their meeting with Villarreal could therefore provide another opportunity to back both teams to score and over 2.5 goals. The Spanish side have taken three points from their opening three league phase matches, with their games averaging 5.33 goals per match this season.

Despite their mixed results, Villarreal’s matches have regularly featured goals at both ends of the pitch. PSG have also been involved in high-scoring European fixtures, as their 11 league phase matches since 2025/26 have averaged 4.64 goals per game. Eight of those games hit the both teams to score and over 2.5 goals market.

This season, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals have landed in all three of PSG’s and Villarreal’s matches. The French champions’ attacking threat should create problems for the La Liga outfit, but the hosts’ scoring potential gives them a chance to find the net. Given the scoring patterns of both teams, backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals is a logical option for this fixture.

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan - Both teams to score & Over 2.5 goals

Inter Milan have the quality to compete with Europe’s strongest sides, but their defensive record suggests Feyenoord could create chances in their upcoming meeting. The Dutch side have also shown they can score goals at home, making both teams to score and over 2.5 goals worth considering.

Feyenoord’s Champions League league phase matches have averaged four goals per game this season. Their only home fixture so far ended in a 3-2 victory over Como, demonstrating their ability to contribute to a high-scoring match on familiar turf. The Nerazzurri have scored in all seven of their Champions League matches in 2026, underlining their consistency in front of goal.

However, Christian Chivu’s troops have kept just two clean sheets in that run, suggesting their opponents can find opportunities against them. That sequence of games also produced an average of 3.43 goals per 90. Together with Feyenoord’s attacking numbers, there’s a case for this clash to feature goals at both ends.

Feyenoord’s home advantage could help them put pressure on Inter, but the visitors have the attacking quality to respond. Their defensive vulnerabilities make a clean sheet less certain, even if Inter are the stronger side on paper.

Backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals offers an alternative to choosing a winner. Given the hosts’ attacking threat at home and Inter’s record of scoring consistently while conceding opportunities, another high-scoring match is a plausible outcome.

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