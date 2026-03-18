Red hot Bruno Fernandes is the value bet to set a Premier League record

The Portuguese midfielder is now the second favourite for the PFA Player of the Year award. He should finish the season strongly.

Bruno Fernandes tips Odds To assist 1+ goals vs Bournemouth 3.00 To win PFA Player of the Year 4.10

Odds courtesy of Bet9ja. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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Fernandes eyes Premier League assist record

Bruno Fernandes may not have won as many trophies at Manchester United as he hoped, but he’s definitely been a brilliant signing. The 31-year-old has amassed 105 goals and 103 assists in his 319 matches for the Red Devils. He put in some brilliant performances. There have been times when the Portuguese midfielder has virtually carried the team during their difficult spells.

The United captain has been a huge part of Michael Carrick’s turnaround. He’s played every minute of the last nine matches and consistently contributed as United marched up the Premier League table. No player in the division has contributed more assists (16). He is well ahead of everyone else.

Even before Carrick’s arrival, Fernandes was contributing despite the team’s struggles under Ruben Amorim. He had 12 goals and assists in 17 matches prior to a December injury, but Amorim was gone by the time he returned. Since his recovery, Fernandes has been unstoppable.

The current manager has him playing in a more advanced role, and it’s working out nicely. With 11 goals or assists in 10 games, Fernandes is flying and showing no signs of slowing down. If United go on to secure a top-three finish, much of the credit will go to their skipper.

He’s already broken David Beckham’s record of 15 assists in a league campaign for United. His next goal is to take the divisional record of 20, jointly-held by Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne. You wouldn’t bet against him getting five more before the season comes to a close.

How to back the Portuguese star

United have eight games left to play and will enter most as favourites. Carrick’s men have a big chance of claiming third place come May 24th. Fernandes is expected to play a starring role, as he has for weeks.

Up next for the Red Devils are clashes against Bournemouth and Leeds United, followed by a trip to Chelsea. Their skipper will be desperate to get the assists he needs to set a new league record. That is definitely within his reach. His side have been scoring plenty of goals. They come up against some very leaky defences in the next few weeks.

Fernandes’ set piece delivery is key. United have converted 15 this season, second only to Arsenal. Tipping him to get an assist against the Cherries seems like a good place to start. A 4-4 thriller played out the last time the two met, and the United captain contributed both a goal and an assist.

The midfielder’s form is not going unnoticed. He’s now the second favourite for the PFA Player of the Year award behind Declan Rice — and deservedly so. If he maintains this level of performance, he could go all the way.

Given that Fernandes has double the assists of his nearest challenger, there’s no value in backing him to finish as top assister. There is, however, value in tipping him to score or assist in the final eight games. So far this season, United have only played 11 games without a Fernandes goal or assist — nine of those came in 2025.

We’re tipping the Red Devils to finish strongly. Fernandes could be a lot of fun to watch in their run-in.

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