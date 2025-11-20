Newcastle vs Manchester City predictions: City to win again

City are unbeaten in their last four head-to-heads with the Magpies. With four wins in five EPL matches, can Guardiola’s men secure their fifth?

Best bets for Newcastle vs Man City

Man City to win at odds of 2.06 with 1xBet

Erling Haaland to have 4+ shots at odds of 1.57 with 1xBet

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.21 with 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Newcastle 0-2 Man City

Goalscorers prediction – Newcastle: N/A – Man City: Haaland, Foden

Newcastle United host Manchester City on Saturday evening, aiming to get back in the top half of the Premier League table.

The Magpies have been struggling this season, as they currently sit 14th in the table, just two points above the relegation zone. Their Champions League campaign, coupled with the shock loss of Alexander Isak, has been difficult to deal with.

United’s home form has been the main reason behind their success in recent seasons. It is no different in 2025/26, as they have a 60% win rate in front of their own fans. However, they haven’t defeated City in the Premier League at home since January 2019.

Manchester City travel to Tyneside in great form prior to the November international break. Pep Guardiola’s side are now seemingly the main title challengers to current league leaders Arsenal. Erling Haaland has rediscovered his goalscoring form, having scored 14 goals in just 11 fixtures, despite an xG of just 11.09

Rodri’s return to full fitness has greatly improved City’s defence. The signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG has also helped, as he may be the long-term replacement for Ederson. City have an average of 2.1 goals scored per game in 2025/2026, while Newcastle have an average of only one goal scored per game. If City can frustrate the Magpies, they have the firepower to create and take their chances.

Probable lineups for Newcastle vs Man City

Newcastle United expected lineup: Ramsdale; Lascelles, Thiaw, Trippier, Botman, Guimaraes, Tonali, Willock, Barnes, Murphy, Woltemade

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma; Ake, Dias, Gvardiol, Nunes, Silva, Savinho, Reijnders, Foden, Doku, Haaland

City aim to secure their fifth win in six games

It’s very difficult to bet against Manchester City currently. With Haaland in top form and the team’s core appearing more dependable than last season, they have successfully won tight matches.

Of course, several of their players have been active during the international break. Therefore, their performance for the trip to Tyneside depends on how much energy they have remaining.

Nevertheless, they’ve scored first in nine of the last ten matches against the Magpies. If they find the net first on Saturday evening, it will be tough for Eddie Howe’s team to recover. Newcastle will also be without influential defender Dan Burn, who was sent off in the 3-1 defeat at Brentford.

Newcastle vs Man City Bet 1: Man City to win at odds of 2.06 with 1xBet

Haaland back to top form

Erling Haaland has bounced back in form in the early stages of the 2025/26 season. After a relatively quiet 2024/25 campaign by his own impeccable standards, the Norwegian has rediscovered his scoring form.

Haaland has scored 14 goals in 11 Premier League appearances. He’s even scored 17 goals in nine 2025 appearances for the Norwegian national team, an average of almost two goals scored per game.

Given his impressive scoring streak, there is great little value in backing him to score most weeks. However, there is almost a 50% probability for him to register four shots on Saturday. According to WhoScored, Haaland’s current average is 4.1 shots per game.

Yet, the betting markets indicate only a 51.28% chance of it happening against Newcastle. This is the value bet from this trio of Newcastle vs Manchester City predictions.

Newcastle vs Man City Bet 2: Erling Haaland to have 4+ shots at odds of 1.57 with 1xBet

Backing a tighter contest than many expect

Five of the last seven meetings between Newcastle and Manchester City have featured two or fewer goals. However, the betting markets suggest there is less than a 50% chance of this happening in this match.

In fact, they indicate there is only a 46.51% chance for this match to see under 2.5 goals. However, Newcastle have struggled for goals since Isak’s departure. They have an average of just one goal scored per game.

City appear to have the defensive structure to prevent Eddie Howe’s men from scoring. Keeping a clean sheet will show whether Guardiola’s men can score three or more. Currently, they average 2.1 goals per game. Given that Newcastle have conceded only 1.27 goals per game on average, City may score no more than two in this match.