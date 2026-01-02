Morocco vs Tanzania predictions: Tanzania’s knockout debut

Our betting expert expects the hosts to defeat Tanzania and book their spot in the competition’s quarter-finals.

Best bets for Morocco vs Tanzania - alternative bet

1x2 - Morocco at odds of 1.14 on Betway

Morocco win to nil - Yes at odds of 1.52 on Betway

Winning margin - Morocco to win by 3+ goals at odds of 2.30 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Morocco 3-0 Tanzania

Morocco 3-0 Tanzania Goalscorers prediction: Brahim Diaz x2, Ayoub El Kaabi

As the host nation, Morocco enter the Africa Cup of Nations as the favourites to secure their first continental trophy since 1976. The Atlas Lions came close in 2004, but were beaten in the final by Tunisia. However, Walid Regragui's charges ended their group stage in style, inspiring their home fans once again.

After two initial matches that lacked intensity, the home side defeated Zambia 3-0 on the last matchday. This victory reflected the high level of play the team demonstrated during their 2022 World Cup campaign, where they reached the semi-finals.

Given the quality of the current squad, many expect Regragui to secure silverware soon. There's nothing better than winning the continental showpiece in front of the home fans.

Tanzania stand in their way, a nation that finished fourth on the list of best third-ranked teams of the tournament. The Taifa Stars are yet to win at this AFCON. Two draws in Group C were sufficient for them to qualify.

Head coach Miguel Gamondi will be pleased to see his team through to the round of 16, after only joining last month. This is the first time Tanzania have progressed from the group stage at AFCON in their 45 years at the tournament.

Although facing the hosts in the knockout stage is a difficult challenge, Tanzania have shown resilience in previous matches against opponents like Uganda and Tunisia.

Probable lineups for Morocco vs Tanzania

Morocco expected lineup: Bono, Mazraoui, Aguerd, El Yamiq, Salah-Eddine, El Aynaoui, Amrabat, Ounahi, Diaz, El Kaabi, Saibari

Tanzania expected lineup: Masalanga, D. Job, Mwamnyeto, Hamad, M. Hussein, Msanga, N Miroshi, Mnoga, F Salum, Msuva, Samatta

An unbeatable streak

Morocco's 3-0 victory against Zambia helped to extend their unbeaten run to 19 matches. During this period, they have recorded 18 victories and only one draw. However, their home form is undeniable, as they haven't lost a home match in the last 16 years.

That will certainly unsettle Tanzania, who are competing in the knockout stages for the first time. Additionally, the Taifa Stars are currently on a 10-match winless run, which includes six losses, five of which occurred consecutively.

Home fans can take heart from the fact that Morocco boast a positive record against this opponent. They have won seven of their eight total meetings against Tanzania, including each of the last five encounters. Notably, only one team found the net in their previous four matches.

Struggles to break through

Regragui has prioritized defensive organization, which has been the foundation of Morocco's success. They rarely concede goals, having kept clean sheets in two of their three group-stage matches.

Across all recent competitions, they have prevented the opposition from scoring in 60% of their last five games, winning each of those matches. So, they will fancy their chances here, as they're playing at home.

The Taifa Stars have been decent in the final third recently, having scored in four consecutive matches. However, before that run, they failed to score in three consecutive games. Moreover, they have an undesirable record against the hosts, as their previous four head-to-heads ended with a Moroccan victory without conceding a goal.

The last time that Tanzania broke through the Atlas Lions' defence was in 2013 in a World Cup Qualifier. As a result, they could struggle to breach the home team on Sunday.

Building on strong defence

The Moroccans have developed a good base for winning games, and hopefully, this competition. Their resilient back line allows them to win matches easily by scoring and not allowing the opposition through.

Regragui's troops have a habit of winning clinically, as they demonstrated in their 3-0 win over Zambia. It was the second time in their last five outings that they've won by that scoreline, which isn't an unlikely prediction for this round-of-16 match.

With Tanzania conceding seven goals in their last four matches, they may struggle to prevent the Moroccan side from scoring. Given that their last AFCON meeting saw a 3-0 win for Morocco and that they're playingplaying in Rabat, it could be a painful evening for Tanzania.

