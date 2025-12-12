Metz vs PSG predictions: Injury-hit Parisiens to shine anyway

PSG are expected to bounce back with a win over bottom-dwelling Metz when they meet on Saturday at 19:00.

+

Best bets for Metz vs PSG

Both teams to score - no - at odds of 2.04 on 1xBet

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.98 on 1xBet

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score or assist at odds of 1.57 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Metz 0-4 PSG

Goalscorers prediction - PSG: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Goncalo Ramos x2, Joao Neves

Metz are having a tough time in Ligue 1. A brief period of success in late October/November gave them hope. However, normal service has resumed as they have lost their last three games. With 34 goals conceded so far, they have comfortably the worst defensive record in the division.

Paris Saint-Germain haven’t been as dominant as usual this season. A draw against Athletic Club in midweek was their latest slip-up. They’ve dropped points six times since the start of October. Injuries have been an issue, but as the 5-0 thumping of Rennes showed, they can still be a real handful.

Probable lineups for Metz vs PSG

Metz expected lineup: Fischer, Colin, Gbamin, Sane, F. Toure, Traore, Deminguet, Sabaly, Hein, Tsitaishvili, Diallo

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Zaire-Emery, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Hernandez, Mayulu, Vitinha, Neves, Barcola, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia

A clean sheet hunt

The 2025/26 campaign hasn’t gone entirely to plan for PSG. The reigning Champions League champions find themselves second in Ligue 1. They have dropped way more points than expected. Defensively, they’ve not been as sturdy as they were last season.

Injuries have contributed, with some big players out at different points. They head to Metz with Lucas Chevalier, Lucas Beraldo and possibly Marquinhos joining the list of absentees. Others such as Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue have also been absent, although Doue returned to the bench in midweek.

The hosts will be without Pape Sy. Question marks remain over Urie-Michel Mboula and Joseph Mangondo. Stéphane Le Mignan and his side will face a tough task against the Parisiens, given their torrid head-to-head record. After two clean sheets in a row, PSG should get another in this one and make it 16 consecutive wins in this fixture.

Metz vs PSG Bet 1: Both teams to score - no - at odds of 2.04 on 1xBet

PSG to fire past leaky Metz

PSG have no trouble finding the back of the net. Even with the likes of Dembele and Doue sidelined, they’ve managed to do so — just not as regularly. It remains to be seen who’ll be given the nod at Stade Saint-Symphorien. Every player will be confident in their abilities. By contrast, Metz have a horrible defensive record and have conceded seven in their last three games.

If Auxerre and Brest can put three past Les Grenats, Luis Enrique’s men should be able to do the same. Dembele missed out in the UCL due to illness, but he could return. The likes of Doue and Bradley Barcola may also feature. After Les Rouge-et-Bleu beat Rennes 5-0 last week, Metz could suffer a similar fate.

Metz vs PSG Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.98 on 1xBet

From Georgia with love

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has once again stepped up when required this season. The Georgian has picked up six goals and assists in his last seven Ligue 1 fixtures. He also got four in five UCL matches. As a huge part of Enrique’s side, Metz will struggle to contain him on Saturday.

Including the Club World Cup, Kvaratskhelia has averaged a goal or assist every other game in 2025/26. He has been particularly lethal recently. Much of PSG’s attacking play revolves around him. While he’s by no means the only goal threat for the French giants, he's certainly the most in-form offensive player they have right now.

We’re backing him to make an impact again in Lorraine. He’ll be eager to go against such a leaky backline.