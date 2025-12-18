Manchester City vs West Ham predictions: City to breeze past Hammers

West Ham are in serious danger of falling further behind in the relegation zone. Their recent head-to-head record with City doesn’t bode well either.

Best bets for Manchester City vs West Ham

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Man City 3-0 West Ham

Goalscorers prediction – Man City: Haaland x2, Foden

On Saturday afternoon, the second-place team plays the 18th-place team at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City are eager to move to the top of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola’s men could secure first place in the EPL by winning this match, at least for a few hours, as Arsenal don’t play Everton until Saturday night. Another City victory is likely, as they’ve won their last five home games against West Ham.

They have a dominant home record so far this season, and their attack is performing well, with an average of 2.6 goals scored per game. Key players like Marmoush and Doku, Stones, Kovacic, and Ait-Nouri are sidelined. However, City have established themselves as Arsenal’s main rivals for the 2025/26 title.

Meanwhile, West Ham fans are likely concerned, as the Hammers are now three points from safety and a bad result on Saturday could make the situation worse. After drawing against Manchester United and Brighton, they failed to get the job done at home against Aston Villa.

In fact, the Hammers have secured only three victories across 16 matches, with only one of those arriving outside of east London. United will travel without El Hadji Malick Diouf and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as they are injured.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs West Ham

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, O’Reilly, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Gonzalez, Reijnders, Silva, Cherki, Foden, Haaland

West Ham United expected lineup: Areola, Walker-Peters, Scarles, Todibo, Mavropanos, Potts, Magassa, Fernandes, Paqueta, Summerville, Bowen

Long afternoon for the Hammers

Manchester City have beaten West Ham by a three-goal margin in two of their last three EPL home games. Their last meeting in January ended in a 4-1 win, aided by a brace from Erling Haaland.

It is clear that Manchester City are starting to gain momentum. They’ve scored 14 goals in their last four EPL games at an average of 3.5 goals per game. Meanwhile, West Ham are currently in a much worse situation than they were in the New Year. That’s despite the change of management.

The betting markets indicate there is only a 43.48% chance of City maintaining this recent scoring form to win by a three-goal margin. With West Ham conceding two goals per game on average this season, it is very likely that City will score multiple times.

Manchester City vs West Ham Bet 1: Man City -2 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 2.30 with Betway

No way through for visitors

City have conceded an average of one goal per game this season, while West Ham have scored 1.19 goals per game on average in 25/26. Yet backing both teams to score this weekend wouldn’t be smart.

The Hammers’ average xG per game is 1.20 goals, but they are currently slightly underperforming (1.19). Gianluigi Donnarumma has already kept four clean sheets at home this season. His 46% clean sheet percentage for the season is only bettered by Robert Sanchez and David Raya.

United are clearly struggling to find the right balance in the final third, often playing without a traditional striker like Niclas Fullkrug. That’s why backing a clean sheet for City by taking the BTTS (No) line is a good option.

Manchester City vs West Ham Bet 2: Both Teams to Score (No) at odds of 1.95 with Betway

Backing Haaland to maintain his fine record

Erling Haaland has scored nine goals in six Premier League appearances against West Ham. That’s an average of 1.5 goals per game. He’s scored 17 goals in 16 appearances in the 2025/26 EPL.

Haaland has netted first in nine matches so far this season, giving him a 56% success rate for being the first goalscorer.

With Haaland almost certain to start in attack due to injuries to other forwards, he is the obvious pick to score first. The betting markets have seriously undervalued his chances, suggesting he has only a 37.04% chance of scoring first. Therefore, this is the top value bet from our trio of Manchester City vs West Ham predictions.