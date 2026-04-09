Man City vs Man Utd predictions: Three tips for huge Manchester derby

We expect a home victory as City aim to get back on track, and defeat would heap even more pressure on Ruben Amorim.

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Best bets for Man City vs Man Utd

Manchester City to win at odds of 1.74 on 1xBet

Second half with the most goals at odds of 1.98 on 1xBet

Erling Haaland as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.71 on 1xBet

Manchester City should edge past Manchester United with a 2-1 win at the Etihad.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

It’s been a tough start to the season for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, with two defeats following their opening-day demolition of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Many thought normal service had resumed after a torrid 2024/25 by their standards, but losses to Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion have raised concerns. This is the perfect game to bounce back.

Manchester United are actually above the Cityzens in the Premier League going into this game, which isn’t something that’s happened much in recent years. Still, they’ve got problems of their own as pressure on Ruben Amorim continues. They also barely scraped past newly-promoted Burnley at Old Trafford in their last fixture, securing their first win of 2025/26.

Probable lineups for Man City vs Man Utd

Man City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Stones, Ait-Nouri, Silva, Rodri, Reijnders, Bobb

Man Utd expected lineup: Lammens, Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw, Diallo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo, Sesko, Cunha

A big game for both managers

Pep Guardiola is not used to dealing with such difficulties in his managerial career, but his side are genuinely struggling at the moment. It’s still early doors in the season, and new signings are settling in, but City were expected to start on a strong note - and they haven’t.

The situation has worsened with Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki joining the injury list now, and there are still question marks on other players going into this tie. City will need to raise their game if they’re to secure all three points against their Manchester rivals.

United have won two of the last four meetings, and they haven’t lost over 90 minutes in any of them, but have struggled this season so far. Guardiola will be desperate to use this game as a springboard to get back to winning ways. His side undoubtedly have the quality to do so.

Man City vs Man Utd Bet 1: Manchester City to win at odds of 1.74 on 1xBet

Finishing with a flurry

As recent meetings indicate, goals are likely in this match. The two sides drew 0-0 the last time they met, but that was the first goalless draw between them since 2020. Meanwhile, eight of the last 10 have resulted in both teams scoring, and the same number saw over 2.5 goals in them.

Hence, this could be an interesting encounter for the neutral, and this season’s statistics hint at a second-half flurry. This season’s Premier League games featuring the Red Devils have seen triple the amount of goals after the break (6) than before (2). Meanwhile, City’s matches have seen four scored in the second stanza.

Guardiola’s side are the one with home advantage, and that should make a difference. Also, they’ll be eager to avenge their loss in this fixture back in December.

Man City vs Man Utd Bet 2: Second half with the most goals at odds of 1.98 on 1xBet

City’s goal machine

Erling Haaland is a handful for everyone - and he’s proven that time and time again. He has faced no team more often than United, and he hopes to add to his 9 G/A in eight matches.

The visitors are vulnerable, as exposed by Grimsby Town. The Norwegian will fancy his chances of getting in the mix in this one, especially after getting six goals in two games for his national team this month. City haven’t started well, but that’s not stopped their goal machine from scoring three in three in the Premier League.

Haaland may also face a new United keeper in Senne Lammens. A fresh face between the sticks could go either way, but the 25-year-old will be keen to tip things in his favour.