Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense predictions: Consistent goalscorer in play

See our three Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense predictions for their Club World Cup decider on 25 June, including value on a consistent goalscorer.

+

Our betting expert suggests a tough encounter in which they could cancel each other out. However, Sundowns may cause an upset.

Best bets for Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.74 on 1xBet

Double chance - Mamelodi Sundowns/ Draw at odds of 2.01 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Iqraam Rayners at odds of 3.20 on 1xBet

We expect a 1-1 draw.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Mamelodi Sundowns won fans worldwide on Saturday night despite losing 4-3 to Borussia Dortmund. The way in which Masandawana took the lead to stun the Germans early in the game was likely celebrated across South Africa and other parts of the world.

The underdogs have thrived in this year’s Club World Cup, as several results have shown in the past week. While Sundowns enter their final group game in third place, they have a realistic chance to finish in the last 16.

Miguel Cardoso’s men must use the momentum from their past two games against Brazilian side Fluminense to secure the last qualification spot at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Flu are likely pleased with their performance in the tournament so far. They enter the final fixture atop Group F, following a draw against Dortmund and victory against Ulsan in their last game. Renato Gaúcho’s men know that they must avoid defeat to get into the last 16, but that’s easier said than done.

Probable lineups for Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense

Mamelodi Sundowns expected lineup: Williams; Mudau, Cupido, Kekana, Lunga; Allende Bravo, Mokoena; Ribeiro, Zwane, Matthews; Rayners

Fluminense expected lineup: Fabio; Guga, Thiago Silva, Freytes, Fuentes; Hercules, Martinelli; Arias, PH Ganso, Serna; Cano

Goal celebrations at both ends

Mamelodi Sundowns have scored in every 2025 Club World Cup match. They’ve netted four goals in two games, which suggests that they’re likely to score in this fixture. The last time they failed to score was in the CAF Champions League back in April.

The Tshwane outfit have ended their league season by scoring in 13 consecutive games, and in six of those matches, they scored at least two goals. Also, they can be confident to pierce Flu’s defence, as Ulsan have already scored twice against them.

Meanwhile, the group leaders have blanked in their first match against Dortmund. However, they’ve returned four goals in their last games, which is an average of two goals per game. Both sides are capable of causing trouble to each other’s defence. Additionally, both teams were involved in high-scoring games where there were goals at both ends the last time out.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.74 on 1xBet

Some vulnerabilities to capitalise on

Although Sundowns have lost two of their last three competitive fixtures, they can be challenging opponents, as they demonstrated against BVB. That performance will encourage them to keep up their momentum against Fluminense.

They have a small chance of beating Renato Gaúcho’s troops, but it won’t be an easy 90 minutes, especially with Thiago Silva leading the backline. Fluminense are going into this game with an eight-match unbeaten record, having won six and drawn two.

However, they have shown some vulnerabilities in their domestic league. They were able to win twice but lost three and tied one of their six league games on the road this term. Sundowns will hope to take advantage of those numbers.

If they don’t edge a victory here, the outcome will likely be a draw. In that case, Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund will progress to the last 16.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Mamelodi Sundowns/ Draw at odds of 2.01 on 1xBet

Rayner’s consistency

While Sundowns’ top Premier Soccer League scorer, Lucas Ribeiro, was the most talked-about player ahead of the Club World Cup, another player from Stellenbosch has been more consistent.

Iqraam Rayners has scored in each of his last three appearances for the club, including both CWC fixtures. He appears to be thriving at the Club World Cup and can lead the attack for the South African league champions on Wednesday.

It’s worth noting that Rayners returned 14 goals from his 26 league appearances for Sundowns, just two behind his Golden Boot-winning teammate Lucas Ribeiro. As he's the main striker, he'll definitely get chances to score in this match.