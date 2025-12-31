Liverpool vs Leeds predictions: In-form strikers to fire at Anfield

Our betting expert expects this match to produce goals for each team. In-form forwards Hugo Ekitike and Dominic Calvert-Lewin should both score.

Best bets for Liverpool vs Leeds

Both teams to score at odds of 1.68 on bet9ja

Hugo Ekitike to score anytime at odds of 2.05 on bet9ja

Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score anytime at odds of 3.75 on bet9ja

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Liverpool 2-1 Leeds

Goalscorers prediction - Liverpool: Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz - Leeds: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Liverpool and Leeds met only a few weeks ago. Daniel Farke’s side fought back to draw 3-3 at Elland Road. That game prompted Mohamed Salah to make critical remarks about Arne Slot.

Since then, both sides have been in good form. Leeds have extended their unbeaten run to five matches in all competitions. They moved seven points clear of the relegation zone with a 1-1 draw at Sunderland on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have won all four competitive matches since drawing the reverse fixture. They’ve seen off Brighton, Tottenham and Wolves to move back into the top four.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Leeds

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Kerkez, Konate, Van Dijk, Bradley, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Ekitike

Leeds expected lineup: Perri, Gudmundsson, Struijk, Bijol, Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin, Aaronson

Goals to flow again following a six-goal thriller

Leeds have found form in recent weeks, just when it looked like Farke was in danger of losing his job. Their ability to score three times against this Liverpool defence in December should give them hope. It’ll be tougher at Anfield, but there’s reason to expect the visitors to get on the scoresheet.

With Calvert-Lewin clinical up front, the Yorkshire side have scored and conceded in eight straight matches. A recent switch to a 3-5-2 system has contributed to some improved results.

They do have a major fitness doubt over key centre-back Joe Rodon heading into this game. Only Jayden Bogle has clocked up more Premier League minutes for Farke’s team this term. That could leave them even more vulnerable defensively on Merseyside.

Four of Liverpool’s last five league matches have also seen both teams score. Backing a repeat seems to offer value with an implied probability of 57.1%.

Liverpool vs Leeds Bet 1: Both teams to score at odds of 1.68 on bet9ja

Ekitike to take his chance

With Alexander Isak suffering a serious injury, Hugo Ekitike has an opportunity to establish himself as Liverpool’s first-choice striker. The Frenchman is making the most of it.

Ekitike has been the pick among the Reds’ summer signings. He has scored five goals in his last four Premier League appearances. The 23-year-old has already netted 11 times in all competitions for the reigning English champions.

In the league, Ekitike averages 3.02 shots per 90 minutes. He has scored with 23% of his attempts and should get opportunities against this Leeds defence. The visitors have conceded 2.22 goals per game on their travels since returning to the top flight.

After scoring a brace in the reverse fixture, Ekitike offers value as an anytime goalscorer bet.

Liverpool vs Leeds Bet 2: Hugo Ekitike to score anytime at odds of 2.05 on bet9ja

Calvert-Lewin to extend scoring streak

Leeds’ revival has largely been sparked by Calvert-Lewin’s stunning form in front of goal. The striker has scored in six successive Premier League matches, having only netted once all season prior to that.

Only 14 players have ever scored in seven Premier League games in a row. If the 28-year-old fires again at Anfield, he could challenge Jamie Vardy’s record 11-game scoring streak in the competition.

Calvert-Lewin has been dominant in the air, averaging 3.1 aerial duels per game. That has helped make him the focal point of an attack that struggled to fire earlier in the campaign.

He should get opportunities against a Liverpool defence that has been far from flawless this season. Slot’s side have conceded 1.44 goals per game on average in the league. Given that, and his exceptional current form, Calvert-Lewin is well-placed to score anytime at relatively long odds.

Liverpool vs Leeds Bet 3: Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score anytime at odds of 3.75 on bet9ja

