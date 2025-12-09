Leverkusen vs Newcastle predictions: High-scoring clash awaits

Newcastle are in better form as they head to Germany, and we’re backing them for victory against Leverkusen.

+

Best bets for Leverkusen vs Newcastle

Newcastle to win at odds of 2.419 on 1xBet

Both teams to score at odds of 1.55 on 1xBet

Anthony Gordon to score or assist at odds of 3.20 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Leverkusen 1-2 Newcastle

Goalscorers Prediction - Leverkusen: Patrik Schick - Newcastle: Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes

Bayer Leverkusen’s situation has improved since October, as Kasper Hjulmand’s men have reached fourth place in the Bundesliga table. However, their form has been inconsistent, as they have lost their last league games. Despite this, they achieved a significant win over Manchester City in their last UCL clash.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have performed very well in Europe this season and will travel to Germany with confidence. They’ve scored eight goals in their last three Premier League matches, and are unbeaten in three. Eddie Howe will be eager to secure another victory and has enough quality players to do so.

Probable lineups for Leverkusen vs Newcastle

Leverkusen expected lineup: Flekken, Andrich, Badé, Tapsoba, Arthur, Maza, García, Poku, Tillman, Echeverri, Schick

Newcastle expected lineup: Ramsdale, Schar, Burn, Thiaw, Murphy, Tonali, Guimaraes, Livramento, Golden, Barnes, Woltemade

Tipping the favourites

Despite being the away side, Newcastle United are slight favourites at the BayArena. Bayer Leverkusen overcame the tough start, which led to the dismissal of Erik ten Hag. However, they are not as strong as they were under Xabi Alonso. Eddie Howe will see an opportunity for another European win here.

The Magpies will be without Nick Pope due to injury, while players such as Sven Botman and Kieran Trippier remain absent. However, Sandro Tonali is expected to be in the XI again after being a substitute against Burnley. Alejandro Grimaldo is doubtful for the hosts. While his absence would be a major loss, the match will be much more difficult for Newcastle if he is able to play.

After beating Burnley, drawing with Tottenham Hotspur, and defeating Everton 4-1, Newcastle is eager to continue their positive run. Their defeat away to Marseille in their last UCL clash was tight, but they’ve generally achieved excellent results in the competition. They are likely to do so again here.

Leverkusen vs Newcastle Bet 1: Newcastle to win at odds of 2.419 on 1xBet

High-scoring match expected

Newcastle have been involved in plenty of games that saw action at both ends this season. Both teams have scored in their last six across all competitions, and it’s happened 13 times in 2025/26. This has not been the case with Leverkusen recently, but it still happened in 12 of their fixtures.

Neither side has a particularly strong defence, and both concede goals frequently, even when they win. This is the type of game in which the attacking players will all be eager to perform.

This match between the German and English sides has the potential to be very exciting, as both teams are expected to cause problems.

Leverkusen vs Newcastle Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.55 on 1xBet

Gordon’s excellent form

Choosing the most important attacker for this match is difficult, but one player stands out. Anthony Gordon has performed strongly in 2025/26, especially in this competition. He has scored four goals in five UCL games so far.

The England international will be confident as he heads to Leverkusen.He started scoring in the Premier League recently, with goals against Tottenham and Burnley, and he will be eager to score in his third consecutive game.

Of course, players such as Nick Woltemade and Patrik Schick will back themselves to find the net. However, Gordon also creates opportunities for others. He is a player that Hjulmand will be very wary of.