Lazio vs Roma Predictions: Roma to Leapfrog Lazio

Lazio vs Roma Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Lazio vs Roma

Roma to win at odds of 2.64 on Bet9ja

Roma over 0.5 second-half goals at odds of 1.82 on Bet9ja

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.73 on Bet9ja

Roma are expected to beat Lazio 0-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Lazio won their last game in Serie A after going four games without a win in all competitions. Marco Baroni’s side find themselves sixth in the league table, but only three points separate them and Atalanta in sixth. Lazio are also currently in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Roma are on an incredible run in the Italian top division as they are currently 15 games undefeated in Serie A. With their last loss coming in 2024, Claudio Ranieri has pushed his team up the table to seventh place. Roma are currently four points out of the top four.

Probable Lineups for Lazio vs Roma

Lazio Expected Lineup: Mandas, Lazzari, Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini, Belahyane, Rovella, Isaksen, Dele-Bashiru, Zaccagni, Castellanos

Roma Expected Lineup: Svilar, Mancini, Hummels, N’Dicka, Celik, Kone, Cristante, Angelino, Soule, Pellegrini, Dovbyk

Roma to Overtake Lazio in Serie A

A win for Roma could potentially push them to fifth place by the end of the weekend. Ranieri’s team are yet to lose a game in 2025 in Serie A and have won 10 games in the league since the turn of the year. They drew 1-1 with Juventus in their last bout.

In the reverse fixture earlier in the season, Roma walked away with a 2-0 win at home. I Giallorossi have won their last four away games in Serie A by a scoreline of 0-1. They are also undefeated in their last seven league away matches.

Lazio, meanwhile, have been poor at home recently. Baroni’s team have won just one of their last eight home matches in Italy’s top division. They haven’t won two games in a row at home in Serie A since November.

Lazio vs Roma Bet 1: Roma to win at odds of 2.64 on Bet9ja

Away Side Clinical After Half-Time

Roma have been prone to second-half goals as of late, with many of these strikes proving to be game-defining. All of Roma’s last four goals have come in the second period.

The away side have scored 11 goals in the second half in their last nine games. They have only failed to net after half-time in one of their last nine matches.

30 of Roma’s 46 Serie A goals have come during the second-half so far this season. This showcases that I Giallorossi are more prolific after the break.

Lazio have conceded eleven second-half goals in their last nine games, including four in a 5-0 loss to Bologna. They have managed to keep a clean sheet in the second half on just 13 occasions so far in the Serie A.

Lazio vs Roma Bet 2: Roma over 0.5 second-half goals at odds of 1.82 on Bet9ja

Lazio Matches Often Lack Goals

The last six meetings between these two sides have seen fewer than three goals, with five of those matches ending with one goal or fewer.

Roma’s last four away matches in Serie A have ended with them winning 0-1. Away from home, Ranieri’s team have scored just 14 goals in 15 games all season. Although results have been in Roma’s favour lately, they have only managed to grab one goal in each of their last five fixtures.

Lazio have had five games out of their last six with two or fewer goals. In their last three home matches, the Eagles have managed to score just one goal per game.

Recently, Roma have shown strong defensive form, with two goals in their last eight games. They have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four Serie A matches.