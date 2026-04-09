Kenya vs Gambia predictions: Value on a repeat result

Our betting expert expects both teams to struggle, and given their recent form, they may share the points.

+

Best bets for Kenya vs Gambia

Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.55 on 1xBet

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.04 on 1xBet

1x2 - Draw at odds of 2.94 on 1xBet

We expect a 2-2 draw.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Despite Kenya’s best efforts to qualify for the World Cup, their chances are now slim. The Harambee Stars are in fourth place in Group F, 10 points behind first-placed Ivory Coast, and nine behind second-placed Gabon.

Given the stats, they would have a good chance if the top two fail to win any of their remaining four fixtures, but that’s unlikely. The hosts were on a decent home run until their last match, where Gabon secured three points thanks to a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Gambia are one spot below Friday’s hosts. Only two points separate them, so their quest for qualification is not over yet. Nonetheless, having been unbeaten in a couple of friendlies in June, the Scorpions should be confident of victory.

To make this encounter more thrilling, their last meeting ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw, with all six goals scored in the second half. Kenya managed to secure a point with a 96th-minute equalizer.

Probable lineups for Kenya vs Gambia

Kenya expected lineup: Omondi; Omija, Kibwage, Omar; Onyango; Bandi, Nabwire, Okwaro, Muchiri; Olunga, Ogam

Gambia expected lineup: Jarju; Njie, Sinyan, Colley; Caesay, Bajo, Barry, Fadera; Minteh, Sowe, Barrow

Goals galore

Surprisingly, these two sides have been efficient in front of goal in their World Cup Qualifiers campaign. Kenya have netted 11 goals in six games, just under an average of two goals per match. Four of their six fixtures produced more than two goals.

Gambia have a similar record, the visitors netted 12 times in their six matches, which is an average of exactly two goals per game. A significant 67% of their matches have resulted in over two goals.

Those numbers are encouraging, especially since African countries tend not to score too often. However, the 3-3 draw in the last head-to-head is an indication that this match could feature plenty of goals.

Kenya vs Gambia Betting Tip 1: Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.55on 1xBet

Defensive vulnerabilities

While teams boast strong offences, their respective backlines have displayed some weaknesses. The visitors have conceded 13 goals, one more than they scored, which is a concern for Johnathan McKinstry and his staff.

However, the Northern Irishman is familiar with Kenyan football. He was the top man at Gor Mahia before being appointed as the head coach of Gambia. Therefore, he will understand what it takes to break through the home defence.

Kenya and Gambia have seen both teams score in four of their six qualifiers. So, there is a huge possibility that both of them will get on the scoresheet in this match.

Kenya vs Gambia Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.04 on 1xBet

Evenly matched teams

Separating these two teams would be a difficult task, especially after their thrilling draw in the reverse fixture. Despite winning once in the qualifiers, Kenya are yet to win at home. This is something that new coach Benni McCarthy will be eager to change.

The Harambee Stars have been in great form in the CHAN tournament. They’ve remained unbeaten in regulation time, won three of their four games, and drawn once. However, they were on a run of three draws before their defeat to Gabon in the qualifiers.

The Scorpions won just one of their last five matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, they’ve lost four of their six matches in qualifiers, including all three on the road. Nevertheless, the point they earned against Kenya back home will likely boost their confidence in securing another draw.