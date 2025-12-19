Juventus vs Roma predictions: A tight battle in Turin

Roma won on Monday night after back-to-back losses. Another win over Juve could see them close the three-point gap between themselves and leaders Inter.

Best bets for Juventus vs Roma

Take the time to learn more about the generous 1xBet welcome offer, ensuring you claim the maximum initial bonus available!

Don’t have a 1xBet account yet ? You can effortlessly check our comprehensive 1xBet registration guide for a secure, lightning-fast, and remarkably simple sign-up process that gets you betting in minutes.

Are you seeking the most competitive odds, reliable payouts, and top-rated, licensed platforms? Find out more about the best betting sites operating legally in Nigeria right now, complete with in-depth expert comparisons and key features to inform your ultimate choice.

If you are truly serious about winning consistently and require reliable, expert-level, highly qualitative betting tips coupled with in-depth analysis, make sure to immediately check our popular, regularly updated Bets of the Week predictions page for your next selection.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Juventus 1-1 Roma

Goalscorers prediction – Juventus: Yildiz – Roma: Soulé

Juventus have won only two of their last five games, which has caused them to fall behind the leading teams in Serie A this season. They secured a crucial win against a ten-man Bologna last weekend to bounce back from their frustrating 2-1 loss at Napoli.

Scoring goals has been the biggest problem for Luciano Spalletti’s side so far this season. Juve average just 1.27 goals scored per game. Additionally, they are conceding 0.93 goals per game. This explains why they sometimes lose tight games where the fine margins don’t go their way.

Their main goal threat this season has been Kenan Yildiz, who is surprisingly the club’s leading scorer. Spalletti could enter this match without Dusan Vlahovic, as the striker will be assessed for injury. Meanwhile, Teun Koopmeiners is serving a suspension, so he will miss Saturday evening’s game.

Gian Piero Gasperini has been successful in turning Roma into a genuine top-four team in Serie A. After a hugely successful spell with Atalanta, Gasperini has developed a solid defence in Roma. They’ve conceded only eight goals in 15 matches so far this season.

Their strong defence has proven crucial, as they are still trying to find the best solution in the final third. Loan signing Evan Ferguson has struggled to secure a place in the team, having scored just one goal. Argentine player Matias Soule is currently the club’s top scorer this season with just four goals scored.

Probable lineups for Juventus vs Roma

Juventus expected lineup: Di Gregorio, Kelly, Kalulu, Bremer, McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Conceicao, Cambiaso, Yildiz, David

AS Roma expected lineup: Svilar, Wesley, Celik, Mancini, Hermoso, Cristante, Kone, Rensch, Soule, Pellegrini, Ferguson

Covering the draw and an away victory

It’s worth backing Roma at +1 on the 3-Way Handicap at a probability of 56.50%, as I Giallorossi don’t even need to win the game for this bet to win.

A draw would be good enough, and that’s highly likely since they’ve drawn four of their last six meetings in Serie A. The defensive, low-scoring style of both sides this season indicates that a draw is even more likely, as both teams are unlikely to score more than once this weekend.

Nevertheless, Roma have won three more games than Juve this season and could move into second place if results go in their favour this weekend. Also, it’s worth noting that the Roma +1 handicap means that this bet will be successful even if Gasperini’s men manage a decisive victory in Turin.

Juventus vs Roma Bet 1: Roma +1 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 1.834 with 1xBet

Roma to start strongly

Five of the goals Roma has scored away from home have come in the first half of matches. Additionally, four of the six home goals conceded by Juventus this season have also happened in the first 45 minutes of games.

It’s also worth noting that Juve’s percentage of scoring first in home games (43%) is below the Serie A average (47%). Moreover, more than a third (38%) of Roma’s away goals conceded have occurred in the 75-90 minute window.

Considering these facts, there is value in backing the visitors to score first in this fixture. The betting markets suggest there’s only a 38.17% chance of Roma scoring first, compared with 58.82% for the home side.

This 20%+ swing seems too great considering the data and Roma’s strong start to the season.

Juventus vs Roma Bet 2: Roma (1st goal) at odds of 2.62 with 1xBet

Backing Yildiz to spark Juve into life

Juventus’ Turkish talent, Kenan Yildiz, has been their main creative player so far this season. With nine goal contributions in 14 Serie A appearances, Spalletti’s side have become increasingly reliant on him.

He is just two goal contributions away from beating his return from 35 games last season. Therefore, the 20-year-old is constantly developing and improving.

Yildiz currently has a success rate of 64.29% for goal contributions in the league this season. Surprisingly, the betting markets suggest that he has only a 40% chance of scoring or assisting against Roma. Therefore, this is the best value bet from our trio of Juventus vs Roma predictions.

Juventus vs Roma Bet 3: Kenan Yildiz to Score or Assist at odds of 2.60 with 1xBet

+