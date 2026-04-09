Juventus vs AC Milan predictions: The hosts to hold home record

Our betting expert expects both teams to leave Turin with a point in an evenly-matched contest.

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Best bets for Juventus vs AC Milan

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.73 with Bet9ja

1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.10 with Bet9ja

Anytime goalscorer - Christian Pulisic at odds of 3.75 with Bet9ja

We expect this match to end in a 2-2 draw.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Juventus enter Matchday 6 of Serie A in good shape and need only one point to top the league. They are one of three teams in the division who are yet to taste defeat. They have a realistic chance of defeating the leaders when they clash on Sunday night.

However, fans of the Old Lady may be less confident ahead of this fixture, especially since Juve have been winless in their last four games in all competitions. Igor Tudor is concerned about this side’s inability to close out games.

They came back from a deficit after conceding the first goal against Villarreal to take the lead in Europe during the week. However, they conceded late in the match and lost maximum points instead of securing just one. Facing their old manager, Massimiliano Allegri, won’t be easy, especially with how he’s improved Milan.

The Rossoneri finished last season in eighth place, so they have no continental football to worry about this term. They’ve made it count, though, as they’ve reached the top of Serie A after five games. Moreover, they already seem like good candidates to challenge for the Scudetto.

Allegri’s men haven’t lost a game since their opening day defeat to Cremonese. They could be more rested on Sunday night when they meet Juve at the Allianz Stadium, as they haven’t played any matches during the week.

Probable lineups for Juventus vs AC Milan

Juventus expected lineup: Perin, Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly, Cambiasso, Locatelli, McKennie, Joao Mario, Koopmeiners, Yildiz, Vlahovic

AC Milan expected lineup: Maignan, Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi, Giminez, Pulisic

Goals in small doses

This fixture hasn’t produced many goals in the past, as their previous eight Serie A meetings featured as many goals. However, both teams have netted nine goals in their five games this term, which is an average of 1.8 goals per game.

The hosts have scored at least twice in six of their last seven matches in front of their home fans. Even though Milan kept clean sheets in four of their last five outings, the home side have enough firepower to break through their defence.

It’s worth noting that all five of Juve’s recent matches saw both teams score, and they’ve conceded 11 goals in that run. This statistic will encourage the league leaders, as they will be eager to repeat last season’s Super Cup semi-final result.

Juventus vs AC Milan Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.73 with Bet9ja

Records to remain intact

Juve’s unbeaten record is impressive, especially since it covers their last 10 Serie A matches since April this year (six wins, four draws). The Old Lady won six of their last seven league games at home, indicating how tough it is to beat them at their own stadium.

Milan have an unbeaten record to protect. They haven’t lost away from home in the league and are also on a run of five consecutive victories in all competitions. This is the first time they’ve won four league games in a row since April 2024.

The last eight league meetings between these clubs have been balanced equally, resulting in two wins for each team and four draws. Milan’s last win here was in 2023, so they’re likely to draw and walk away with one point, keeping their respective records intact.

Juventus vs AC Milan Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.10 with Bet9ja

Pulisic’s excellent form

Christian Pulisic has had an incredible start to the season. The American attacker has been moved to a more central position, which gives him more scoring opportunities. He’s had six goal contributions in his last three outings in all competitions (four goals, two assists).

Pulisic has scored four goals in Serie A, which accounts for 44% of Milan’s nine goals this term, making him their best scorer. It’s worth noting that he’s also the division’s top scorer for the moment, which is why he’s the most likely to find the net for the visitors.