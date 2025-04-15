Inter vs Bayern Munich Predictions: Bayern’s Last Stand

Inter Milan have a surprise advantage as they welcome Bayern Munich to the San Siro this week. Their home form suggests they can complete the job.

+

Inter vs Bayern Munich Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter vs Bayern Munich

Inter or draw and both teams to score at odds of 2.37 on 1xBet

Harry Kane as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.45 on 1xBet

Goal scored between 76 and 90 minutes at odds of 1.95 on 1xBet

We predict a 1-1 draw between Inter and Bayern for this one.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Not many would have expected Inter Milan to go to the Allianz Arena and get a result, let alone win. That’s exactly what they did thanks to Davide Frattesi’s late goal. Simone Inzaghi’s men are on course for the Serie A title, and are unbeaten in 12 - they won’t be easy to stop.

Bayern Munich have been inconsistent in recent weeks. They’re six points clear in the Bundesliga, but they stumbled in Italy and have won only four of their last seven across all competitions. They’ve lost only four away games all season, however.

Probable Lineups for Inter vs Bayern Munich

Inter Expected Lineup: Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Augusto, Thuram, Martinez

Bayern Munich Expected Lineup: Urbig, Laimer, Min-Jae, Dier, Stanisic, Goretzka, Kimmich, Olise, Guerreiro, Sane, Kane

Inter’s Home Form Should See Them Through

Getting a result in the away leg of this tie was absolutely huge for I Nerazzurri. They’ve always been confident on home turf, but things could have gone wrong at the Allianz Arena. They made sure that wasn’t the case, and now just need to avoid defeat in the second leg.

Not losing at the San Siro is something they’ve been very good at. While they haven’t won every game on home soil this season, they have won all of their last nine there - scoring 21 times in the process. You have to go back to September to find their most recent defeat there.

Bayern are likely to put up a fight, you’d expect, and it’s rare for them not to score - even when they lose. Only two teams have kept them out in the last 26 matches, and their away form has been generally very good. Our Inter vs Bayern Munich predictions suggest we should expect another close tie.

Inter vs Bayern Munich Bet 1: Inter or draw and both teams to score at odds of 2.37 on 1xBet

Harry Kane’s Moment to Shine

He’s still waiting on his first major trophy, but there’s no doubt Harry Kane’s spell in Germany has been successful on a personal level. With 34 goals in 41 games this season in various competitions, the England captain has been in excellent form.

The 31-year-old didn’t score in the first leg or against Borussia Dortmund at the weekend, but got four in four before that. He’s scored seven since the start of March, and will be desperate to play his part in Italy. There’s no doubt that Inzaghi will be extremely wary of the threat that he poses.

At the other end, Lautaro Martinez has showcased his quality all season, and you definitely wouldn’t rule out another goal here. Bayern are the ones that need to attack, however, they’re the ones chasing. Therefore, Vincent Kompany’s men will need to start strong.

Inter vs Bayern Munich Bet 2: Harry Kane as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.45 on 1xBet

An Explosive Finish

The Germans need to go for it here if they’re to overturn the 2-1 deficit from the first leg. However, it’s in the final stages of games where they’re at their most dangerous. They’ve scored (and conceded) more goals in the final 15 minutes of Bundesliga games than any other 15-minute period.

Interestingly, Inter are in a similar boat. During that same period, there have been 23 goals in their Serie A matches - also the highest of any 15-minute segment. The trend continues for both teams in the Champions League as well.

The tie should be fascinating. Bayern haven’t lost away since January, and have won five of their last seven on the road, while Inter are 21 matches unbeaten at home. With that in mind, a draw seems very possible, and that'd play perfectly into the hands of the hosts.