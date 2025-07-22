Germany W vs Spain W predictions: Germany to take it into extra time

Get 3 Germany W vs Spain W predictions and betting tips from our women’s football expert for Wednesday’s Euro 2025 semi-final that starts at 9:00 pm.

+

Germany are closing in on Spain in the women’s rankings. After a gritty win over France, there is value in backing them to avoid defeat in 90 minutes.

Best bets for Germany W vs Spain W

This game will likely end in a 1-1 after 90 minutes, leading to extra time and penalties.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Germany Women and Spain Women will meet for the second successive European Championships in their Euro 2025 semi-final clash on Wednesday night.

Germany have managed to overcome the French Women in their quarter-final tie, despite playing for most of the game with ten players. They were resolute and needed luck on their side to endure France’s numerous attacks.

Germany fought hard to secure a draw over 120 minutes, leading the contest into a penalty shootout which they won 6-5. Also, they finished second in their group, behind Group C winners, Sweden. However, they’ve grown stronger throughout the competition and their physicality could cause problems for the Spanish.

Meanwhile, Spain have topped Group B with an utterly flawless group stage, as they’ve won all three games, having scored 14 goals and conceded only three goals. Therefore, the Spaniards proved why they’ve been one of the bookies’ favourites to win the tournament.

They also enjoyed a safe passage into the last four with a relatively routine 2-0 win over the Swiss Women. On paper, it seems like the Spaniards should be in total control. However, Germany’s rugged nature and their strong head-to-head record over Spain should help even out the match.

Probable lineups for Germany W vs Spain W

Germany Women expected lineup: Berger; Kett, Kleinherne, Minge, Knaak, Dabritz, Senss, Dallmann, Buhl, Brand, Hoffmann

Spain Women expected lineup: Coll; Carmona, Batlle, Paredes, Mendez, Guijarro, Putellas, Bonmati, Caldentey, Pina, Gonzalez

Germany’s consistent success tournament football

This will be the 11th time in the last 12 European Championships that the German Women’s team have reached the semi-final stage.

While Germany have not been the most exciting team to watch, they’ve consistently qualified for the last four. They also have an incredible recent record against the Spaniards.

Additionally, Germany haven’t lost any of their last seven competitive games against the Spanish Women. They defeated Spain 1-0 in last summer’s Olympic Games and won 2-0 in the group stage of Euro 2022.

It is often said that different styles make for interesting matches, and Germany’s efficient and durable squad could overwhelm Spain’s side again. With a probability of just 40% for the game to end in a draw or win for Germany after 90 minutes, this is the value bet from our Germany W vs Spain W predictions.

Backing a low-scoring contest

Spain have scored many goals so far in Euro 2025, with 16 goals in four games. However, Germany have only conceded six goals in four games until now.

The Germans haven’t been highly offensive either, as they’ve scored six goals in four games. Spain have conceded just three goals in the tournament. Although it’s possible that Spain win the game, they aren’t likely to dominate Germany as they did Belgium and Portugal.

This is a German side that are very close to Spain in the women’s world rankings, with the nations now third and second. With a place in the final is at stake and a probability of 43.48%, no more than two goals are expected to be scored in 90 minutes here.

No early goals expected in the first half

It’s well-known that games become more defensive in the latter stages of major tournaments as teams approach the final stages of the competition.

Neither side will want to make a mistake early. At the same time, both teams will want to get off to a positive start. However, a goal fest in the early exchanges is unlikely, given the reward for winning the match.

With a probability of 60.61%, it’s unlikely that this match will see more than one goal in the first half.