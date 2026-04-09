Fulham vs Man Utd predictions: Tips as Red Devils visit Craven Cottage

Even though Man Utd were beaten in their opening EPL game, we're backing them to bounce back and edge out a win against Fulham.

+

Best bets for Fulham vs Man Utd

Manchester United to win at odds of 2.23 on Bet9ja

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.97 on Bet9ja

Benjamin Sesko as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.95 on Bet9ja

We expect a narrow 1-0 win for Man Utd against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Fulham ended their first Premier League fixture of the season on a high, having scored in injury time to secure a point against Brighton & Hove Albion.

They haven’t had a very busy summer transfer window, as they haven’t signed many players, and not many have left. So, they are expected to be a similar side to last season. They’ll make this a tight game as they have home advantage.

An opening day defeat for Manchester United wasn’t ideal, but they performed pretty well against Arsenal. It’ll certainly give Ruben Amorim reason to be optimistic for this encounter in London. Even in a difficult 2024/25 season, they defeated the Cottagers twice.

Probable lineups for Fulham vs Man Utd

Fulham expected lineup: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Cuena, Bassey, Berge, Lukic, Wilson, King, Iwobi, Muniz

Man Utd expected lineup: Onana, Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw, Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko

The Red Devils to start strong

There were plenty of positive sides to United’s game against Arsenal, even though they lost. The Gunners took the points, which is what matters, but Amorim’s men were considered the better side. That will give them confidence ahead of this weekend’s game at Craven Cottage.

Fulham won their previous head-to-head, but needed a penalty shootout in their FA Cup game. Meanwhile, the Red Devils emerged victorious in both of their EPL clashes, as Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim defeated them 1-0. The same outcome is very possible in this match.

Fulham vs Man Utd Bet 1: Manchester United to win at odds of 2.23 on Bet9ja

A low-scoring affair

This match has the potential to be relatively slow and is unlikely to feature many goals. Last season, United’s last five Premier League games saw under 2.5 goals scored by the final whistle. In total, 50% of all their league matches in 2024/25 ended up that way.

Fulham were usually involved in high-scoring matches, as 22 of their 38 ended with over 2.5 goals - but not against United. Just one of the last five clashes between them finished with more than two goals scored, while two saw both teams score. Although a tight match is expected, the visitors’ new attacking options give them an advantage.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Andre Onana returns after recovering from injury. Additionally, he’ll have a big role to play in the goal count.

Fulham vs Man Utd Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.97 on Bet9ja

Sesko’s prolificacy

Amorim has signed some very interesting players over the summer, but none have created as much excitement as Benjamin Sesko. The 22-year-old made his debut against the Gunners, but is expected to get his first start for the club at Fulham. Given the club’s sizable investment and the expectation, he’ll be eager to start strongly.

The striker scored 21 goals for RB Leipzig last season and has plenty of room for growth in the Premier League. Marco Silva, who may opt to start Rodrigo Muniz over Raul Jimenez in his own attack, will be very wary of the Slovenian’s abilities.

With the creativity of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Bruno Fernandes behind him, Sesko could be a real problem. He is also seen as the most likely goalscorer by the bookies.