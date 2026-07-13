Once you understand how free bets actually pay out, and what wagering requirements mean, you'll know exactly what you're getting into before you claim one. For a full rundown of what's currently on offer, see our guide to welcome bonus offers in Nigeria.

What Is a Free Bet?

A free bet is a bet you place using bonus money the bookmaker gives you, not your own cash. You usually get one after signing up, making a deposit, or as a reward for betting regularly.

The important part is how the winnings get paid out. There are two common setups:

Stake Not Returned (SNR): If your free bet wins, you only get the winnings. The original "stake" (the free bet amount itself) is not part of what you're paid.

Stake Returned: Less common, but some promotions do give you back the stake as well if the bet wins.

Here's an example. Say you get a ₦1,000 free bet at odds of 3.0, and it's an SNR bet. If it wins, you get ₦2,000 in winnings, not ₦3,000. That's because the ₦1,000 "stake" was never really your money to begin with.

What Do Wagering Requirements Mean?

A wagering requirement, also called a rollover or playthrough requirement, tells you how many times you need to bet a bonus amount before you're allowed to withdraw any winnings linked to it. This is the single most important thing to check before you claim a bonus.

Say a bookmaker gives you a ₦10,000 deposit bonus with a 5x wagering requirement. That means you need to place a total of ₦50,000 in qualifying bets before you can withdraw any winnings that came from that bonus. Until you hit that number, the money (and often any profit from it) stays locked in your account.

Minimum Odds Requirements

Most wagering requirements come with one more condition: your bets need to be placed at odds above a certain level, usually somewhere around 1.5 to 2.0. This stops people from clearing a bonus using bets that are almost guaranteed to win. If you bet below the minimum odds, it usually won't count toward your wagering requirement at all, even if you win.

What to Check Before You Claim a Bonus

Before you accept any bonus, take a minute to check:

Wagering multiple: how many times do you need to bet the bonus (3x, 5x, 10x)?

Minimum odds: is there a minimum odds level for each bet or each pick?

Which bets count: some bonuses leave out certain sports or bet types, like Draw No Bet or system bets.

Time limit: most bonuses expire if you don't use them within a set number of days.

Withdrawal limit: some promotions cap how much of your bonus winnings you can actually withdraw, no matter how much you win.

Warning Signs to Watch For

Not every bonus is written with the player in mind. Watch out for:

Very high wagering requirements, like 20x or more, that make a bonus almost impossible to clear.

Bonuses that only count a small list of bet types, quietly leaving out the ones you'd normally place.

Withdrawal caps that mean even a big win only pays out a small amount.

Terms that are vague or hard to find. A trustworthy bookmaker makes its wagering requirements easy to see, not buried deep in a terms and conditions page.

If chasing a bonus ever starts to feel less like fun and more like pressure, our safer gambling guide has resources that can help.

Bottom Line

A free bet or deposit bonus can be genuinely worth taking, but only once you understand how it actually works. Know whether the stake is returned, how many times you need to wager it, what the minimum odds are, and which bets actually count. Read the terms before you claim, not after you've already started betting. That's the only way to know if a bonus is actually worth it.

+