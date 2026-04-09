Feyenoord vs Aston Villa predictions: Villans’ struggles continue

Aston Villa travel to De Kuip in search of a third consecutive win in all competitions. Will they maintain their unbeaten record against Dutch teams?

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Best bets for Feyenoord vs Aston Villa

Match Drawn at odds of 3.475 with 1xBet

Under 2.5 Goals at odds of 2.002 with 1xBet

Ayase Ueda Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 3.50 with 1xBet

We expect Feyenoord to draw against Aston Villa.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Aston Villa visit Rotterdam on Thursday night to face Robin van Persie’s Feyenoord in their second game of the UEL league phase at De Kuip.

Feyenoord lost their first game of the 2025/26 Europa League campaign to Braga, so they will be anxious to at least score in this match. They certainly have a winning mentality currently, having won six of their first seven Eredivisie games this season, boasting a 100% home record.

Van Persie will have Anel Ahmedhodzic back in central defence after a domestic suspension. Feyenoord are set to be without defender Malcolm Jeng for some time. He had to undergo surgery after suffering a nasty leg injury in Sunday’s victory against Groningen.

Villa boss Unai Emery has had a gruelling start to the 2025/26 Premier League season. He couldn’t have anticipated such a slow and low-scoring start, with some supporters beginning to grow impatient at their bottom-half position.

The Europa League could offer some solace, though. Villa’s league phase win over Bologna set them up for their first Premier League victory of the season against Fulham.

Emery has one or two fitness issues to contend with this week. John McGinn is a major doubt with a knock, and Tyrone Mings is also likely to miss out after being substituted early in the Fulham game. Emi Buendia will be eager to feature after his starring role against the Cottagers.

Probable lineups for Feyenoord vs Aston Villa

Feyenoord expected lineup: Wellenreuther; Bos, Nieuwkoop, Ahmedhodzic, Watanabe, Timber, Borges, Targhalline, Steijn, Diarra, Ueda

Aston Villa expected lineup: Martinez; Cash, Maatsen, Torres, Konsa, Kamara, Bogarde, Guessand, Buendia, Rogers, Watkins

Eredivisie leaders to frustrate Villa

Feyenoord and Aston Villa have endured contrasting starts to their domestic campaigns in 2025/26. Robin van Persie’s Feyenoord sit top of the Eredivisie with 19 points from seven games, having scored 15 goals and conceded only four.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are 16th in the Premier League with only one win from their opening six games. They managed to win their first league phase game of the 25/26 Europa League campaign against Bologna. However, Feyenoord are likely in a much better situation than the Italian side.

With Feyenoord playing with freedom and a sound defensive structure, Unai Emery’s men are likely to get frustrated. The Big Three have won all three of their home games so far this term. They are capable of matching Villa, so a draw may be the likeliest outcome.

Feyenoord vs Aston Villa Bet 1: Match Drawn at odds of 3.475 with 1xBet

Both defences likely to come out on top

Feyenoord have conceded just 0.57 goals per game on average domestically. Meanwhile, Villa have only conceded one goal per game on average in the 25/26 Premier League.

Emery’s side have struggled with scoring goals the most, having netted just four goals across six games. Ollie Watkins only managed to score one goal in six appearances this term. Premier League analysts and pundits have observed a noticeable decline in teamwork among the Villa players.

Therefore, backing Under 2.5 goals is the value bet of our trio of Feyenoord vs Aston Villa predictions. The betting markets currently indicate a 54.05% chance of two or fewer goals being scored at De Kuip, but it may be closer to over 60%.

Feyenoord vs Aston Villa Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals at odds of 2.002 with 1xBet

Backing in-form Ueda to score for the hosts

27-year-old Japanese scoring sensation, Ayase Ueda, has taken the 2025/26 Eredivisie season by storm. The Feyenoord striker has scored six goals in seven appearances, which is nearly as many as he scored during his entire 2024/25 season.

After adjusting at De Kuip for two years, Ueda finally seems to have settled in Rotterdam, following his big-money transfer from Belgian Pro League outfit Cercle Brugge. Ueda is sure to be Feyenoord’s focal point in attack against Villa, and the betting markets seem to have underestimated his recent scoring form.

The markets suggest that he only has a 34.5% chance of scoring anytime, despite his strike rate of 85.7% in the Eredivisie.