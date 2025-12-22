Egypt vs Zimbabwe predictions: Clear favourites heading in

Our betting expert expects pre-tournament favourites, Egypt, to justify their favourites tag by claiming their first victory.

Best bets for Egypt vs Zimbabwe

Egypt & no

over 1.5 goals

Mohamed Salah

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Egypt 2-0 Zimbabwe

Goalscorers prediction: Egypt: Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed

Egypt are one of the pre-tournament favourites for winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The Pharaohs are the most successful nation on the continent. Adding an eighth title would further cement their credentials as the best team in Africa.

Head coach Hossam Hassan, a three-time AFCON winner as a player, is now leading a highly experienced team. Egypt’s last AFCON title victory came 15 years ago in Luanda. Since then, they’ve made the finals in 2017 and 2021. However, they ultimately fell short on each occasion.

With the quality at Hassan’s disposal and the tournament being held on North African soil, Egypt could claim the win. However, their journey begins with this Group B opener against the Southern African side, Zimbabwe.

The Warriors are in a transition period after parting ways with former coach Michael Nees. Mario Marinica is now tasked with steering them through the tournament. Zimbabwe come into this tournament as the second-least favoured nation this year.

A change of this magnitude can go both ways. The players could quickly adapt to Marinica, or they could completely fail. Only time will tell, but facing Mo Salah and company is not the ideal way to start their sixth AFCON tournament.

Probable lineups for Egypt vs Zimbabwe

Egypt expected lineup: El Shenawy, Hany, Rabia, Ibrahim, Hamdi, Fathy, Ateya, Zizo, Salah, Mohamed, Trezeguet

Zimbabwe expected lineup: Chipezeze, Murwira, Garananga, Hadebe, Lunga, Nakamba, Fabisch, Musona, Chirewa, Dube, Maswanhise

Odds stacked against the Warriors

If Egypt’s qualifying campaign is anything to go by, they should breeze through the group stage and head for the knockouts. The Pharaohs went through qualifying unbeaten, winning four and drawing two of their fixtures.

The seven-time champions will be eager to get off on the right foot here, especially after their last-16 exit in 2023. As a result, the Egyptians could come out firing at Zimbabwe, who might need time to adjust to their new coach’s approach.

History suggests this shouldn’t be a troublesome affair for the North Africans. They’ve won each of the last six head-to-heads and are unbeaten in nine. Zimbabwe won their warm-up game 2-1 against Qatar, but that was only their second victory in 17 matches.

Before that win, the Warriors had gone six games without victory, suffering four defeats and two draws. Given that form, it’s hard to see them turning things around. Furthermore, they didn’t score a goal in four of their last six outings, which improves Egypt’s chances of securing a clean sheet.

Egypt & no

If it’s nice, do it twice

Egypt’s front line is probably one of the best on the continent. Captain Mo Salah leads the line alongside Mostafa Mohamed and Mahmoud Trezeguet. They can certainly provide plenty of firepower in the final third.

Omar Marmoush is on the bench, ready to take on weary defenders. With seven goals in their last five matches, Egypt average 1.4 goals per game. They’ve scored exactly two times in three of the last five head-to-heads.

Additionally, Hassan’s men scored a minimum of two goals in four of their last five meetings with Zimbabwe. There is a high possibility for the Egyptians to find the back of the net more than once on Monday night.

The Warriors haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last three outings. They conceded five goals in that run, making a two-goal haul for Egypt likely.

over 1.5 goals

Salah to lead Egypt’s charge

The captain is likely to lead the charge for Egypt, not just in this game but in the tournament. He will be keen to leave his Liverpool drama behind and fully concentrate on representing his nation.

Salah has never won the AFCON tournament, but he came close in the 2017 and 2021 finals. This is his fifth overall tournament on the continent and third as captain. He is likely to lead from the front, especially because this could be his final chance to cement his African legacy.

The 33-year-old has scored seven of his last 10 goals for Egypt after half-time, including two in qualifying. It could take him a while to get going here, but he is likely to get on the scoresheet.

Mohamed Salah

