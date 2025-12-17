Crystal Palace vs KuPS predictions: Match fitness to prove decisive

Our betting expert expects the hosts to secure a spot in the knockout stages with a comfortable win over their Finnish visitors.

Best bets for Crystal Palace vs KuPS

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Crystal Palace 2-0 KuPS

Crystal Palace 2-0 KuPS Goalscorers prediction: Crystal Palace: Eddie Nketiah, Yeremi Pino

Crystal Palace are on the precipice of qualifying for the Conference League knockout phase in their debut season. A thrilling 3-0 win away to Shelbourne on Matchday five sees the London club in ninth place in the league phase standings.

They’re a point away from securing safe passage to the last 16 of the competition. Avoiding defeat will be enough for the hosts to secure a place in the knockout stage, but they will prefer avoid extra games.

Oliver Glasner’s men lost 3-0 at Selhurst Park to Crystal Palace over the weekend, so they will be eager to bounce back here. Three points would all but guarantee the Eagles’ place in the competition’s last 16 in their first attempt.

KuPS are in a different situation, as they find themselves in 25th place, just outside the qualification zone. Depending on other results, they might need only one point, but a win would guarantee their place in the next round.

This is the Finnish side’s first season in this competition. However, they are already guaranteed to play in Europe next year. Jarkko Wiss’s men have already won the Veikkausliiga and will compete in the Champions League qualifiers next season.

There is a concern for the visitors, though. Their domestic league season finished in early November, so they have not played a competitive match for a while. Although they’ve played a few friendly games, it might not be enough preparation for this level of competition.

Probable lineups for Crystal Palace vs KuPS

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Benitez, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Devenny, Wharton, Hughes, Sosa, Pino, Uche, Nketiah

KuPS expected lineup: Kreidl, Armah, Cisse, Miettinen, Antwi, Voutilainen, Arifi, Oksanen, Toure, Parzyszek, Ruoppi

Overwhelming favourites

Palace are overwhelming favourites to win this match, and for good reason. Although their defeat to City ended a three-game winning streak in all competitions, they have won three of their five games in the Conference League (60%).

The visitors have struggled to score, winning just one of their five games in this competition. Their recent record isn’t inspiring, as they’re winless in their last four outings, including friendlies.

Despite Glasner rotating his team last week, Palace still achieved a 3-0 victory in Dublin. He’s likely to field the same players to get the job done at Selhurst Park this Thursday and secure a place in the last 16.

Crystal Palace vs KuPS Betting Tip 1: Handicap 1x2 - Crystal Palace with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.41 on 1xBet

Palace defence remains strong

The hosts have scored nine goals in this competition, which is only two fewer than the top-scoring team, AEK Athens. They’ve created 92 chances, with only Rayo Vallecano edging ahead of them with 94.

The Eagles are also excellent defensively. They’ve made 83 tackles in the Conference League so far, which is more than any other team. This defensive strength will be crucial in preventing the Finnish outfit from scoring.

KuPS rank fifth for ball possession, with an average of 57% after five games. The Canaries are also ranked fifth for their passing accuracy with a success rate of 85.5%. They’re a capable team that play an attractive style of football.

However, the visitors also hit seven scoring blanks in their last eight European away games. Additionally, only one of their last seven competitive away dates saw both teams score. Since Palace have kept four clean sheets across seven games in this competition, they are likely to do so again at home.

Crystal Palace vs KuPS Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No at odds of 1.65 on 1xBet

Nketiah ready to perform

Since Glasner will likely field the team that started against Shelbourne last week, Eddie Nketiah should start the match. The former Arsenal striker scored a goal after 25 minutes in Dublin last week.

That means Nketiah has scored two in four Conference League games this season. The 26-year-old forward has found the back of the net in each of his last two starts for Palace and provided an assist in this competition last week.

Therefore, he is a strong candidate to score against the Finnish outfit in front of the South London crowd.

Crystal Palace vs KuPS Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Eddie Nketiah at odds of 1.95 on 1xBet

