Crystal Palace vs Chelsea predictions: More Eagles misery lies ahead

With Palace suffering blow after blow, we’re backing Liam Rosenior’s Blues to win at Selhurst Park.

Best bets for Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Chelsea to win at odds of 2.07 on 1xBet

Both teams to score at odds of 1.62 on 1xBet

Cole Palmer to score or assist at odds of 2.05 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea

Goalscorers prediction - Crystal Palace: Ismaila Sarr - Chelsea: Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro

Crystal Palace are enduring a difficult period, and it’s not hard to see why. Their form has been awful, their manager is leaving, and they just let go of Marc Guehi to Manchester City. The Eagles are without a win in 10 competitive fixtures. They sit in 13th place after 22 Premier League games this season.

As for Chelsea, they’ve been consistently inconsistent of late. They head to Selhurst Park in sixth place, with a chance to move up to fourth if things go their way. The Blues did beat Pafos in the Champions League in midweek, but Liam Rosenior’s men weren’t particularly convincing.

Probable lineups for Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Lerma, Richards, Lacroix, Devenny, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Johnson, Pino, Sarr

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, James, Badiashile, Chalobah, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Estevao, Palmer, Neto, Pedro

Backing the Blues against a shaken Palace

Crystal Palace have endured a miserable run recently. They’re winless in 10 as they play host to Chelsea. The Blues may be in indifferent form, but they’ve got more than enough to claim victory at Selhurst Park. The visitors are also unbeaten in 17 games against the Eagles.

It’s not all bad news for Palace, however, with Ismaila Sarr now back from the Africa Cup of Nations. He’s likely to start after being crowned a continental champion with Senegal. There may be no place for Jean-Philippe Mateta, however, after he reportedly asked to leave the club this month.

Mateta’s decision comes at the same time as Guehi’s departure and Oliver Glasner’s exit revelation. This leaves Palace fans anxious. Liam Rosenior is without the injured Tosin Adarabioyo, but Reece James and Cole Palmer should be fine to start. The away side have real strength in depth and should punish a Palace side wrapped in chaos.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Bet 1: Chelsea to win at odds of 2.07 on 1xBet

Palace to exploit gaps in Chelsea’s defence

Even though Chelsea picked up clean sheets in their two games against Brentford and Pafos, question marks remain over their backline. The 2-0 win over the Bees was their first shutout in eight matches, and it showed they can be vulnerable. Meanwhile, despite their own struggles, Palace score more often than not. They’ve found the net in six of the last nine.

The sides’ previous meeting in August ended 0-0, but that was more the exception than the rule. Five of the six clashes before that saw both teams score, and it’s happened in 64% of Chelsea’s away games this season. If Charlton Athletic, Fulham, Bournemouth and Cardiff City can find ways past the Blues, Palace will certainly fancy their chances.

With goalscorers on both sides, the match has the potential to be entertaining for the neutrals. We can see there being plenty of action in south London.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.62 on 1xBet

Cole Palmer eyes a big return

This season has been a frustrating one for young Palmer. The 23-year-old has had groin and toe injuries. As things stand, he has only played 13 times for the Blues in 2025/26. He’s chipped in with five goals so far, but everyone knows that he’s capable of more.

Palmer scored against Brentford and was rested for the Pafos game. He should be raring to go for this one. With a World Cup on the horizon, he’ll be keen to rekindle his incredible form from last season. After 32 goals and assists in 2024/25 goals, including the Club World Cup, the attacker has the potential to be huge for England.

The former Manchester City man has proven to be a real thorn in Palace’s side, too. He’s got four G/A in his last four games against them, including the opener in this fixture last season. We’re backing him to cause problems at Selhurst Park once again.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Bet 3: Cole Palmer to score or assist at odds of 2.05 on 1xBet

