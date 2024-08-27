Combo bet explained: The combo bet types and strategy

Combo bets are an exciting and popular form of wagering that might initially seem complex. This guide will help you understand the various combination bets available and how to place one effectively.

What Exactly Is a Combo Bet?

Combo bets, also known as combination bets, involve betting on multiple selections as part of a single wager. Unlike multiple or numerous bets, where every selection must be successful for you to win, combo bets allow for some selections to lose while still offering a potential payout.

Types of Combination Bets

A combo bet involves making various selections that form part of a larger wager. These types of bets allow for multiple outcomes. One popular type is the combo bet correct score.

Trixie

Trixie bets involve three selections and four separate bets: three doubles and one treble.

Yankee

Similar to a Trixie, a Yankee bet includes four selections, resulting in 11 separate bets: six doubles, four trebles, and one four-fold.

Heinz

Named for its 57 separate bets, this wager involves six selections, comprising 15 doubles, 20 trebles, 15 four-folds, six five-folds, and one six-fold accumulator.

Super Heinz

This bet adds another selection to the Heinz bet, totalling 120 separate bets, including 21 doubles, 35 trebles, 35 four-folds, 21 five-folds, seven six-folds, and one seven-fold accumulator.

Goliath

The Goliath bet features eight selections, resulting in 247 separate bets, including 28 doubles, 56 trebles, 70 four-folds, 56 five-folds, 28 six-folds, eight seven-folds, and one eight-fold accumulator.

Patent

A Patent bet combines a Trixie with three additional single bets, providing more chances for a payout.

Lucky 15

This is a Yankee bet plus four single bets.

Lucky 31

Similar to a Lucky 15, this bet includes a Yankee plus five single bets.

Lucky 63

Combining a Heinz bet with six single bets, this wager offers more opportunities for returns.

Effective Combo Bet Strategies

While no betting strategy guarantees wins, understanding some key factors can improve your chances. Always remember to bet responsibly. Here are some tips:

- Look for value odds- Avoid adding too many high-risk selections

- Conduct thorough research on your selections and bets

Calculating Combo Bet Winnings

Calculating potential returns from combo bets can be overwhelming due to the numerous possible outcomes. Fortunately, online betting sites automatically update potential winnings when you input your combinations on a bet slip. Additionally, online bet calculators can simplify this process by calculating your winnings based on your inputted data.

Pros and Cons of Combo Bets

Like any betting form, combo bets have their advantages and disadvantages. These should be considered before placing your wager.

Advantages

Multiple possible outcomes

Not all selections need to win for a payout

Lower overall risk

Disadvantages

Smaller payouts compared to single multi-bets

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a split bet work?

A split bet divides your stake between two different outcomes.

What does a 3 combo mean?

This involves three selections, distinct from a double 3 combo bet.

What does a double mean in a combo bet?

A double consists of two different selections.

How are combination bets calculated?

Each combination bet has specific calculations. Using a bet calculator is the easiest way to determine potential returns.

What is a combo parlay?

This bet combines elements of a combo bet and a parlay (or accumulator) bet.

What are the most popular combination bets in sports betting?

Smaller combination bets like Trixie and Yankee are typically more popular among bettors.